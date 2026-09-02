Extends agentic observability to sovereign cloud and air-gapped environments, giving governments and regulated industries the operational visibility and control to prove AI outcomes under GDPR, the AI Act, and sector-specific oversight

Virtana, provider of the deepest and broadest agentic observability platform for hybrid and multi-cloud environments, today announced comprehensive support for sovereign cloud operations, extending its system-aware agentic observability platform to organizations that require complete control over where data resides, how infrastructure is operated, and how mission-critical services are governed. The announcement coincides with new Virtana research announced today showing that nearly 40% of UK enterprises are deferring security and compliance reviews as AI factories scale, even as UK GDPR; the AI Act; and sector-specific obligations across financial services, healthcare, and national infrastructure expand the regulatory surface they are operating under.

According to IDC's Cloud Pulse Survey (Q3 2025), 93% of organizations are now operating or in the process of deploying hybrid cloud infrastructure to balance innovation with the need for data residency and operational control. As governments, defense organizations, critical infrastructure providers, and highly regulated industries accelerate digital modernization, they face a new reality where sovereignty has expanded to include maintaining operational independence, ensuring regulatory compliance, and enabling AI-powered operations without compromising security, governance, or national requirements.

Virtana addresses these challenges with a sovereign-by-design architecture that combines deep full-stack observability with system-aware agentic AI, enabling organizations to understand, optimize, and autonomously operate complex sovereign cloud environments across public cloud, private cloud, on-premises infrastructure, and air-gapped deployments.

"Cloud sovereignty is being reshaped by forces that extend well beyond data residency," said Paul Appleby, CEO of Virtana. "As AI scales alongside growing enterprise complexity, organisations must demonstrate not only where data resides, but how AI systems operate, who governs them, and whether they perform reliably across hybrid and multi-cloud environments. In the UK and Europe, operational accountability has become the defining measure of cloud sovereignty."

Sovereignty Requires More Than Data Residency

Legacy monitoring tools were built for commercial cloud environments and assume centralized operations, unrestricted connectivity, and fragmented monitoring. Sovereign cloud environments operate under different constraints, where data cannot leave approved jurisdictions, connectivity may be restricted or air-gapped, and the ability to prove compliance is operationally as important as detecting a failure.

Virtana provides a unified operational platform that preserves sovereign control while enabling autonomous operations through system-aware intelligence. Rather than layering AI on top of disconnected telemetry, Virtana's agentic AI reasons across the complete operational context, identifying constraints, proving root cause, recommending corrective actions, and helping operators maintain compliance and service continuity without sacrificing sovereignty.

Virtana is Purpose-Built for Sovereign Cloud Operations

Virtana deploys across sovereign, private, hybrid, public cloud, and air-gapped environments, keeping sensitive operational data within approved jurisdictions while delivering full-stack agentic observability across compute, storage, networking, virtualization, Kubernetes, applications, and AI infrastructure. Continuous visibility into workload placement, policy adherence, and operational governance means compliance is auditable in real time, not reconstructed after the fact. Policy-driven administration, in concert with role-based access control solutions, extends that governance into secure operational workflows. Organizations running sovereign infrastructure alongside commercial cloud environments manage both from a single system-aware platform, with agentic AI continuously identifying operational risk, predicting emerging constraints, and accelerating root cause analysis before services are impacted.

"Agentic AI is only as effective as the operational context it understands," said Amitkumar Rathi, Chief Product Officer at Virtana. "Our platform gives AI agents complete visibility across sovereign infrastructure, applications, services, and AI workloads while respecting data residency, governance, and security boundaries. This enables organizations to move from reactive operations to intelligent autonomous operations without relinquishing control."

Resources

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About Virtana

Virtana, provider of the deepest and broadest Agentic Observability Platform for hybrid and multi-cloud environments, delivers system-aware observability spanning applications, services, data pipelines, GPUs, CPUs, networks, and storage. Powered by high-fidelity operational data and agentic AI, Virtana provides unmatched visibility across end-to-end IT services and AI execution systems, correlating health, performance, cost, and user impact in real time. With advanced event intelligence and AI-driven reasoning, Virtana delivers clarity no other provider can match. Trusted by Global 2000 enterprises and public sector organizations, Virtana helps IT operations, Platform Engineering, SRE, and DevOps teams reduce risk, strengthen resilience, improve efficiency, and modernize with confidence across multi-cloud, on-premises, edge, and sovereign environments.

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Jocelynn Stidham

Bhava Communications for Virtana

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