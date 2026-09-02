Executives rate their organisation's ability to diagnose AI failures at nearly twice what their engineers report, leaving those accountable for AI investments without an accurate view of failures as they occur

UK enterprises are farther along with AI deployment than their US counterparts, but further behind on the systems to govern it

New research from Virtana found that as UK enterprises run AI in production inside a demanding regulatory environment, more than half (53%) are operating AI infrastructure they cannot fully observe. The AI Factory Reality Check study, United Kingdom edition, found that UK executives are far more confident than their own engineers that AI failures can be diagnosed. This study of 238 UK enterprise decision-makers examines how AI factories operate and continues a research series Virtana began in the United States in May 2026. The comparison between the two markets shows that scaling AI faster than the systems to govern it carries compounding consequences in the UK, where the regulatory stakes are higher. Despite 59% of UK executives saying their organisation can automatically identify the root cause of a failure across systems, only 34% of the infrastructure engineers who field those alerts agree. For the people authorising that investment, and answering for it to their boards and increasingly to regulators, that divergence means less control than they assume.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260902785329/en/

The Virtana AI Factory Reality Check UK Edition found UK executives are nearly twice as confident as their own engineers that AI failures can be diagnosed automatically. Research findings show what that divergence means for governance and regulatory accountability.

"In the UK, operational observability and regulatory accountability have become inseparable concerns," said Paul Appleby, CEO of Virtana. "Enterprises are deploying AI into production under UK GDPR, emerging AI Act obligations, and sector-specific oversight across financial services, healthcare, and national infrastructure. The systems required to prove an AI factory is performing properly are the same systems that satisfy a regulator. For the boards responsible for AI oversight, sovereignty ultimately comes down to whether an organisation can see, attribute, and prove what its AI systems are doing across every environment it runs in."

UK Enterprises Lead US in AI Deployment, Trail in AI Workload Performance

The comparison between the US and UK markets reveals UK enterprises are scaling AI further and faster than their US counterparts, while reporting wider leadership disconnects, less predictable workload performance, and a steeper regulatory cost for every governance decision that gets deferred.

59% of UK enterprises are already scaling AI across teams versus 54% in the US

Only 26% of UK enterprises describe AI workload performance as highly predictable, compared to 34% in the US

The divergence between what executives and infrastructure engineers report about diagnostic capability is 25 points in the UK, compared to 17 points in the US

In both markets, security and compliance reviews are being deprioritised as AI factory demands grow (50% of US enterprises, 39% in the UK)

"The US data showed enterprises scaling AI faster than their ability to govern it. The UK data shows that same structural challenge at a more advanced stage of deployment and within a more demanding regulatory environment. UK executives are authorizing infrastructure investment based on a level of confidence in operational readiness that their own engineering teams do not share, and that gap is wider here than in the US," continued Appleby. "As AI workloads move into production, that gap becomes an operational and governance risk. When compliance reviews are being reduced as AI regulation expands, organizations lose the visibility and control they need to manage performance, cost, and risk at scale."

UK Enterprises Have Scaled AI Faster Than They Can Control It

Enterprise AI in the UK has moved beyond pilots into at-scale operations. More than half (59%) of organisations are scaling AI across teams, and another 17% are operating early production workloads, with scaling peaking at 70% among organisations with between $1 billion and $3 billion in revenue. As AI factory demands grow, investment in the operational foundation is being deferred:

54% are deprioritising cost optimisation initiatives

48% are deferring legacy infrastructure modernisation

43% are deprioritising team training and upskilling

39% are deprioritising security and compliance reviews

Hardware economics drive these decisions as 66% of UK enterprises say the cost of premium AI hardware has changed how they approach investment. In response, organisations are rebalancing workloads across the hybrid environments they already operate and consolidating systems to improve per-unit efficiency, all while AI factories run under load.

Inside the UK AI Factory, Visibility Determines What Teams Can Control

When an AI workload fails, automated alerting is the first response for 75% of UK enterprises. Detecting a problem and explaining it are different capabilities, and more than half cannot automatically identify root cause across all infrastructure domains:

47% identify root cause automatically across all domains

32% only see a single domain

12% require manual correlation across tools

8% require multi-team coordination over hours or days

UK enterprises rank their hardest monitoring challenges as cost and efficiency metrics; data pipeline visibility; storage and throughput; network bottleneck detection; and GPU utilisation tracking. Final authority over AI investment sits with IT leadership in 73% of UK organisations, the same senior teams reporting the most confidence that failures can be diagnosed.

"As AI becomes part of core enterprise infrastructure in the UK, leadership teams are increasingly accountable for outcomes they cannot fully observe or control," said Appleby. "Without end-to-end visibility across models, tokens, GPUs, and the underlying infrastructure, organisations absorb hidden costs, performance variability, and governance risk. They also lack the evidence to demonstrate to regulators, auditors, and their own boards that AI systems are operating reliably. Organisations that understand how their AI systems produce outcomes can optimize cost in real time, manage performance against service commitments, and demonstrate accountability at scale."

Proving AI Outcomes Becomes the UK Priority

When asked what would most improve their ability to scale, UK enterprises said their top two priorities are a unified platform with visibility and control across all AI and infrastructure layers and AI-powered root cause analysis without manual correlation. Clearer ROI from existing AI investments also ranks as a leading prerequisite for scaling further.

Research Methodology

The AI Factory Reality Check, United Kingdom edition, is based on an independent survey of 238 UK-based professionals at enterprise organisations actively running, piloting, or planning AI workloads in production, with decision-making authority or significant influence over IT infrastructure, AI strategy, or technology investment. Respondents include executive leadership; application, service, and AI engineering professionals; architects and platform designers; and infrastructure, cloud, and reliability engineering team.

Resources

Download the AI Factory Reality Check research report, United Kingdom edition

Learn more at virtana.com

Learn more about Virtana Agentic Observability

Follow Virtana on LinkedIn and X

About Virtana

Virtana, provider of the deepest and broadest Agentic Observability Platform for hybrid and multi-cloud environments, delivers system-aware observability spanning applications, services, data pipelines, GPUs, CPUs, networks, and storage. Powered by high-fidelity operational data and agentic AI, Virtana provides unmatched visibility across end-to-end IT services and AI execution systems, correlating health, performance, cost, and user impact in real time. With advanced event intelligence and AI-driven reasoning, Virtana delivers clarity no other provider can match. Trusted by Global 2000 enterprises and public sector organizations, Virtana helps IT operations, Platform Engineering, SRE, and DevOps teams reduce risk, strengthen resilience, improve efficiency, and modernize with confidence across multi-cloud, on-premises, edge, and sovereign environments.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260902785329/en/

Contacts:

Media Contact

Jocelynn Stidham

Bhava Communications for Virtana

virtana@bhavacom.com