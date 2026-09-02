ASUS Unleashes Agentic Creativity with ProArt RTX Spark PCs at IFA 2026

New ProArt lineup delivers up to 1 petaflop of AI performance, agentic AI workflows and ultra-thin designs, with hands-on experiences at the ASUS IFA Media Showroom.

Powered by NVIDIA RTX Spark: The P16, P14 and GR1X deliver powerful RTX GPU performance and up to 128GB of unified memory.

The P16, P14 and GR1X deliver powerful RTX GPU performance and up to 128GB of unified memory. Revolutionary AI for Agents and Creativity: Orchestrate AI agents and creative workflows with greater freedom and without cloud token limits.

Orchestrate AI agents and creative workflows with greater freedom and without cloud token limits. Built for AI-powered creators and developers: RTX Spark runs 120B-parameter LLMs, renders 90GB+ 3D scenes, and generates 4K AI video entirely on-device.

RTX Spark runs 120B-parameter LLMs, renders 90GB+ 3D scenes, and generates 4K AI video entirely on-device. Thinnest and lightest ProArt laptop ever: ProArt P16 (12.9mm, 1.77kg) and P14 (13.9mm, 1.48kg) pair all-day mobility with high-capacity batteries up to 99Wh.

ProArt P16 (12.9mm, 1.77kg) and P14 (13.9mm, 1.48kg) pair all-day mobility with high-capacity batteries up to 99Wh. Expanding the ProArt Ecosystem: A new Neo White finish and the compact ProArt GR1X mini PC extend the ProArt design language.

BERLIN, Sept. 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- At IFA 2026, ASUS is showcasing its new generation of ProArt AI creator PCs - the P16 and P14 laptops and GR1X mini PC - powered by NVIDIA RTX Spark, with hands-on demonstrations at the ASUS IFA Media Showroom.

RTX Spark pairs a Blackwell RTX GPU with 6,144 CUDA cores and a 20-core NVIDIA Grace CPU, giving creators and developers on-device performance with fully private local data and full workflow customization - without relying exclusively on the cloud.

The ProArt P16 & P14 come with the thinnest ProArt laptop yet with RTX performance due to its integrated chip design - plus up to 99Wh battery capacity. Both feature ASUS Lumina Pro OLED displays with Delta E < 1 color accuracy, up to 1,600 nits peak brightness and 120Hz visuals. The compact GR1X mini PC brings performance to a 150 x 150 x 51mm desktop built for 24/7 AI workloads, available in Nano Black or a new Neo White.

ASUS extends this into an agentic AI ecosystem: MuseTree and StoryCube bring the best local generative AI FLUX and WAN into ProArt, while bundled Adobe Creative Cloud and an exclusive Google AI Pro offer on the ProArt laptops add local-cloud flexibility. ASUS is also demonstrating validated workflows across ComfyUI and its own agent Zenni Claw.

At IFA 2026, media and guests can experience the full ProArt lineup at the ASUS IFA Media Showroom and explore AI-powered creation and agentic workflows in action.

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