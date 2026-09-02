Anzeige
Mehr »
Mittwoch, 02.09.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Kupfer sichtbar - doch die entscheidende Antwort kommt jetzt erst noch
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
02.09.2026 09:06 Uhr
108 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

BNI Expands Across Europe with Strategic Focus on France, Italy and the United Kingdom

The world's largest business referral organization promotes Dave van Klingeren to Vice President of Franchise Development for Europe, Middle East, and Africa as it accelerates growth across the continent

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Sept. 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- BNI (Business Network International), the world's largest business referral network, continues to build on its momentum across Europe, awarding new franchise territories in France, Italy and the United Kingdom. The expansion strengthens BNI's presence in a region where the organization already supports established Chapters, laying the groundwork for further growth in these specific markets. BNI's current presence across France, Italy and the United Kingdom totals with more than 35,000 Members and over 1,500 Chapters.

To support its continued expansion, BNI has promoted Dave van Klingeren, CFE, to Vice President of Franchise Development for Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA). Van Klingeren brings more than 15 years of experience within BNI, having previously served in Senior Leadership roles including National Director for BNI Netherlands and leadership responsibility across the Nordic markets of Norway, Sweden and Finland. In addition to his extensive BNI background, he is an experienced entrepreneur and franchisor. He founded Zitaxi and successfully developed the company into a franchise organization, giving him first-hand experience in building, growing and scaling a franchise network. His combined experience as an entrepreneur, franchisor and BNI leader gives him a strong understanding of both the opportunities and challenges franchise owners face as they build successful businesses, and as we expand into new franchise territories in France, Italy and the United Kingdom.

"As we continue to expand our franchise opportunity, Europe stands out given the momentum that has been building here for years," said Michael Walchonski, Chief Development Officer of BNI. "Our European Members and franchisees continue to demonstrate the power of our Givers Gain philosophy, and we're proud to keep expanding the opportunities available to entrepreneurs across the continent."

BNI connects more than 355,000 Members across more than 11,800 Chapters in 77 countries worldwide, a global network that continues to expand as entrepreneurs and small-business owners across Europe and beyond seek proven, structured ways to grow through trusted referrals.

A robust pipeline of additional target markets positions BNI for continued expansion across France, Italy, the United Kingdom and the wider European region through the remainder of the year and into 2027.

To learn more about BNI's growth across Europe and its global expansion, visit www.bnifranchise.com.

About BNI
BNI (Business Network International) is the world's largest and most successful business networking organization. Today, BNI has over 355,000 Member-businesses participating in over 11,800 BNI Chapters that meet in-person, online, or in a hybrid format each week in 77 countries around the globe. Since inception in 1985, BNI has proudly helped 2.28 million businesses garner over $228 billion USD in revenue. To learn more about BNI and how you can visit a Chapter, go to www.bni.com.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/bni-expands-across-europe-with-strategic-focus-on-france-italy-and-the-united-kingdom-302866976.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
KI braucht Strom
Halbleiter, Speicherchips und Rechenzentren haben Anlegern im KI-Boom bereits enorme Gewinne beschert. Doch jetzt zeichnet sich mit der benötigten Energie der nächste große Flaschenhals ab. Neue KI-Rechenzentren benötigen nicht mehr einige Megawatt, sondern zum Teil mehrere Gigawatt Leistung – so viel wie mehrere moderne Kernkraftwerksblöcke.

Damit beginnt ein weltweites Wettrennen um verfügbare Stromkapazitäten. Hyperscaler sichern sich bereits über langfristige Verträge gewaltige Energiemengen, während Stromnetze und Erzeugungskapazitäten mit dem Ausbau kaum Schritt halten können. Zusätzlich verschärfen geopolitische Risiken rund um den Iran-Krieg und die Straße von Hormus die Situation.

Für Energieversorger und ihre Zulieferer könnte damit ein goldenes Zeitalter beginnen. Steigende Nachfrage, langfristige Abnahmeverträge und wachsende Strompreise schaffen ein Umfeld, in dem ausgewählte Unternehmen zum nächsten großen KI-Trade werden könnten.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Aktien vor, die besonders stark vom explodierenden Energiehunger der KI profitieren könnten – und bei Anlegern bislang teilweise noch unter dem Radar laufen.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – und die nächsten Gewinner des KI-Booms entdecken!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.