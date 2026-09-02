Kings Dock Sports Group Limited: KINGS DOCK SPORTS GROUP'S LIVERPOOL BASKETBALL NAMES ROY ROGERS FIRST HEAD COACH IN CLUB HISTORY

Vetran NBA Coach brings nearly two decades of coaching experience to Liverpool ahead of inaugural 26-27 Super League Basketball Season

LIVERPOOL, England, Sept. 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Veteran NBA Coach Roy Rogers has been named the first-ever head coach of Liverpool Basketball, owner Jason Dolan announced today, ahead of the club's inaugural season in Super League Basketball (SLB).

Bringing nearly two decades of NBA coaching experience, Rogers becomes the most experienced NBA coach ever to lead a British basketball club - one of the most accomplished coaching appointments in the history of the British game.

"It was paramount that we enter our inaugural season and set the tone by bringing in a coach of Roy's calibre," said Dolan. "We're talking about a leader who brings nearly two decades of NBA experience to our organisation. We're not here just to participate; we're building a club that will represent Liverpool to the highest standards, and Roy is the perfect coach to lead the way."

"From my first conversation with Jason, it was clear this club is being built the right way, from the ground up," said Rogers. "The chance to be the first head coach in Liverpool Basketball history - to set the standard for everything that follows - is the kind of opportunity a coach gets once in a career. This is a city with real passion, real pride, and real sporting pedigree. Our team is going to play with an edge that this city will recognise as its own, and I can't wait to get to work in front of our fans at the M&S Bank Arena."

Rogers arrives in Liverpool following a coaching career spanning nearly two decades in the NBA, most recently serving on staff at the University of Memphis. Prior to Memphis, Rogers spent four seasons (2021-25) with the Portland Trail Blazers, including serving as the team's defensive coordinator.

His extensive NBA coaching résumé also includes stops with the Los Angeles Clippers, Chicago Bulls, Houston Rockets, Washington Wizards, Brooklyn Nets, Detroit Pistons and Boston Celtics. Rogers began his coaching career in the NBA Development League in 2004.

Throughout his career, Rogers has coached alongside some of the most respected names in professional basketball, including Hall of Fame coaches Doc Rivers and Mike D'Antoni, as well as Tyronn Lue, Lawrence Frank and Randy Wittman.

Before beginning his coaching career, Rogers was selected in the first round of the legendary 1996 NBA Draft - a class headlined by Allen Iverson, Kobe Bryant, Steve Nash and Ray Allen - out of the University of Alabama. He played four seasons in the NBA with the Vancouver Grizzlies, Boston Celtics, Toronto Raptors and Denver Nuggets before continuing his playing career internationally, including a season with European powerhouse CSKA Moscow.

Joining Rogers on Liverpool's inaugural coaching staff is Paul Cantwell, who has been named an assistant coach. Cantwell previously served as head coach of the Yorkshire Dragons in British Championship Basketball (BCB).

Rogers will make his home debut at the M&S Bank Arena on 4 October against Manchester.

About Kings Dock Sports Group Ltd:

Kings Dock Sports Group Ltd is the ownership company behind Liverpool's Super League Basketball franchise. Founded by American sports investor Jason Dolan, the company was established to build world-class sports properties and long-term community impact through sports in Liverpool. Dolan is also the founder of The Atlanta Cup, one of the largest annual professional tennis exhibitions in the United States. www.liverpool.basketball

Media Enquiries: enquiries@Kingsdocksports.com

About Super League Basketball:

Super League Basketball (SLB) is the top tier of men's professional basketball in Great Britain. Established in 2024 by a consortium of the country's leading professional clubs, the league succeeded the British Basketball League and tipped off its first season in September 2024. SLB clubs compete for the domestic championship and represent Great Britain in European competitions, including the ENBL, Basketball Champions League and the FIBA Europe Cup. The league is broadcast globally by DAZN. superleaguebasketballm.co.uk

Media Enquires: media@superleaguebasketball.co.uk

About Liverpool Experience Campus:

Liverpool Experience Campus (LEX) is the UK's only interconnected arena, convention and exhibition campus, set on Liverpool's Kings Dock waterfront. Comprising M&S Bank Arena, the Convention Centre, the Exhibition Centre and the Auditorium, the campus opened in 2008 and has since welcomed millions of visitors to concerts, conferences, exhibitions and major international sporting events. M&S Bank Arena has a capacity of up to 11,000 and is one of the UK's busiest venues. LEX is a major regional employer and a long-standing contributor to Liverpool's visitor economy and social value programmes. mandsbankarena.com

Media Enquires: andrea.langley@lexliverpool.com

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