TORRAS to Showcase Q3 Air Pro and Its Lifestyle Technology Vision at IFA 2026

BERLIN, Sept. 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TORRAS will return to IFA 2026 in Berlin from September 4 to 8, where Q3 Air Pro will make its first international trade show appearance. The exhibition will introduce a magnetic stand case with airbag protection, hands-free use, and everyday creation, showing how mobile accessories fit routines and interests.

At Hall 5.2, Booth 151, visitors can explore the Q3 Air Pro under the theme "Free Your Hands to Create." Its dual-layer airbag structure is designed to provide protection without adding unnecessary bulk, while the built-in stand and magnetic design support hands-free viewing and filming. Together, these features help people stay active, record moments, and create on the move.





The hidden kickstand and magnetic design are designed for users, who may need to watch, film, or capture a moment without holding the phone throughout. The case also provides protection for more demanding everyday and outdoor scenarios, while details such as the Mount Everest coordinates add an exploration-minded note to the design without turning the story into a list of specifications.

The wider Ostand lineup will be presented, showing how TORRAS adapts the magnetic stand concept for daily scenarios and interests. Visitors can try the products through hands-on demonstrations, interactive activities, and exclusive giveaways, seeing how the stand supports different ways of using a phone.

The Ostand concept is shaped by TORRAS' work to understand different communities and the way they use technology. Its connections with sports, fashion and creative communities, including the Portugal National Football Team, New York Fashion Week and HYROX, are not simply a list of collaborations. They show how the brand brings mobile tools into activities people already care about. For users with different interests and lifestyles, this makes TORRAS relevant beyond phone protection: the products are designed to support movement, hands-free use and the moments people want to capture.

Visit TORRAS at IFA 2026, and experience how mobile technology can support the way you move, watch and create.

About TORRAS

Founded in 2012, TORRAS is an innovative consumer electronics brand dedicated to creating high-quality products and tech-driven lifestyle experiences. Its product portfolio spans mobile accessories, charging solutions, and smart lifestyle products designed to bring greater freedom and creativity to everyday life.

Media Contact

Claudia Peng, TORRAS Europe Regional Marketing Manager

marketing@torras-eu.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/9a7725d7-cccc-485d-8da7-98d053b63d65