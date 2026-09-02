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GlobeNewswire (Europe)
02.09.2026 09:10 Uhr
122 Leser
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Turntide Technologies: Turntide Axial Flux Motors and Inverters Propel Fering's Long-Range, Hybrid Vehicle

Axial flux technology gave Fering the flexibility to integrate a powerful electric drivetrain into its rugged platform built for extreme range, demanding environments.

Gateshead, U.K., Sept. 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Turntide Technologies (Turntide), a global leader in electrification and hybridization solutions, announced that Fering, a manufacturer of rugged off-road vehicles, selected Turntide axial flux motors and inverters for its hybrid vehicle. The compact size and high power density of the technology helped Fering develop a rugged vehicle designed for long range, off-road capability and flexible deployment across multiple sectors.

Fering's vehicle uses a parallel hybrid system designed to support demanding duty cycles while maximizing efficiency and range. The propulsion system had to fit within the vehicle's existing architecture without compromising performance or capability. Turntide supplied Fering with a complete electric propulsion package consisting of:

  • Axial flux motor for traction
  • A motor for power generation
  • Inverters for motor control

Turntide's motors provided the power density Fering needed while minimizing the space required within the vehicle. Turntide's application engineering team also worked closely with Fering during vehicle integration and testing to support successful implementation.

"Fering's vehicle platform is a good example of how hybridization can extend electrification into demanding vehicle applications," said Brad Bell, chief commercial officer for Turntide. "The compact size and high performance of axial flux technology can help manufacturers integrate electric propulsion into existing vehicle platforms while delivering the performance and capability required for next-generation vehicles."

Fering evaluated several axial flux motor suppliers during development before selecting Turntide because of the performance and reliability of its motors and the support of its engineering team.

"It's a real pleasure to be working with Turntide Technologies," said Gareth Reece, chief commercial officer, Fering Technologies. "By bringing together Turntide's world-class electrification technology with Fering's innovative approach to extreme mobility, we're creating opportunities to deliver highly capable, efficient and resilient solutions for some of the world's most demanding environments. We look forward to building on this relationship and demonstrating what our combined technologies can achieve."

Learn more from the full case study.

About Turntide Technologies

Turntide Technologies designs and manufactures best-in-class electric motors, power electronics and energy storage for anything that moves.

Turntide Technologies operates in North America, the U.K. and India and serves customers in global markets and industries including off highway automotive, commercial vehicles, rail, marine, light vehicles and premium automotive.

About Fering

Fering creates vehicles that enable people to operate independently, efficiently and with confidence in places where conventional platforms cannot perform.

Contact Info

Lori Ditoro
Lori.ditoro@turntide.com
+44 191 497 9000

Attachments

  • Fering selects Turntide axial flux motors and inverters
  • Turntide axial flux motors and inverters propel Fering hybrid vehicles

© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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