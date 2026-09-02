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PR Newswire
02.09.2026 09:12 Uhr
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APP Group Unveils Fibre-Based Packaging Innovations at Interpack 2026

LONDON, Sept. 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- APP Group introduced a new generation of fibre-based packaging innovations at Interpack 2026 Düsseldorf, the world's leading trade fair for processing and packaging. The event brought together more than 2,700 exhibitors from over 60 countries and welcomed more than 140,000 visitors, reaffirming its role as a global meeting point for packaging innovation, sustainability, and future ready manufacturing.

APP Group's showcase demonstrated how fibre-based materials can answer rising global demand for renewable, recyclable, and plastic replacement packaging at industrial scale. The company presented next generation barrier boards for food, beverage, and personal care applications, high performance packaging for digital commerce, digital traceability systems that support responsible sourcing, and lightweighting technologies that reduce material use while maintaining strength and functionality.

These solutions are aligned with APP's Sustainability Roadmap Vision 2030, which sets measurable targets across emissions, water, waste, responsible fibre sourcing, and community impact.

With the growing role of sustainable, scalable, and fibre-based packaging solutions, Interpack 2026 placed strong attention on the SAVE FOOD initiative to helping global brands transition to renewable materials without compromising performance, safety, or affordability. This aligned with APP Group's focus on developing better packaging design to reduce global food loss.

The showcase also included food safe fibre materials from responsible sources, packaging formats designed to help extend shelf life, and scalable alternatives to single-use plastics for foodservice and retail.

Beyond product innovation, APP Group used the platform to strengthen conversations with FMCG, retail, and manufacturing partners, while exploring co-development opportunities for circular packaging systems. The company also engaged regulators and industry bodies on more harmonised sustainability frameworks, reflecting the growing need for cross-border collaboration in packaging.

With its global network, integrated operations, and continued investment in research, talent, and responsible sourcing, APP Group is positioning fibre-based packaging as a practical pathway for brands seeking to build more sustainable supply chains.

About APP Group

APP Group is a leading Indonesia-based pulp, paper, and forestry company supplying tissue, packaging, and paper products to more than 150 countries. Operating in Indonesia and China, APP integrates responsible sourcing and sustainability into its business strategy through its Sustainability Roadmap Vision 2030. The company also introduced Regenesis, its platform to advance long-term environmental and social commitments.

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/app-group-unveils-fibre-based-packaging-innovations-at-interpack-2026-302867451.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
KI braucht Strom
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In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Aktien vor, die besonders stark vom explodierenden Energiehunger der KI profitieren könnten – und bei Anlegern bislang teilweise noch unter dem Radar laufen.

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