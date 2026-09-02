BEIJING, Sept. 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Lying neither along the border nor by the sea, how does inland Hunan forge an open corridor linking itself to Africa? Explore how the Hunan model promotes China-Africa economic and trade cooperation.

Original link: https://en.imsilkroad.com/p/352007.html

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/xinhua-silk-road-hunan-africa-symbiosis-mutual-endeavor----the-hunan-model-for-china-africa-economic-and-trade-cooperation-302867452.html