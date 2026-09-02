Financial Conduct Authority: Notice of Admission to the Official List

DJ Official List Notice

Financial Conduct Authority (-) Official List Notice 02-Sep-2026 / 08:00 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- NOTICE OF ADMISSION TO THE OFFICIAL LIST 02/09/2026, 08:00 The Financial Conduct Authority ("FCA") hereby admits the following securities to the Official List with effect from the time and date of this notice:- Security Description Listing ISIN Category Issuer Name: INTER-AMERICAN DEVELOPMENT BANK 4.250% Notes due 20/03/2030; fully paid; (Registered in Debt and denominations of USD1,000 each and integral multiples thereof) debt-like US4581X0FXXX -- securities Issuer Name: HSBC Bank PLC Conditional Coupon Autocallable Barrier Redemption Notes Debt and linked to the Worst Performing Index due 02/09/2032; fully debt-like XS3376938XXX -- paid; (Represented by notes to bearer of GBP1 each) securities Issuer Name: Eastern Power Networks Plc 4.039% Notes due 02/09/2034; fully paid; (Represented by notes Debt and to bearer of EUR100,000 each and integral multiples of debt-like XS3485517XXX -- EUR1,000 in excess thereof up to and including EUR199,000) securities

If you have any queries relating to the above, please contact Market Oversight at the FCA on 020 7066 8352.

Notes SEDOL numbers which are allocated by the London Stock Exchange as a Stock Exchange identifier may be found on their dealing notice. --Denotes the security is being admitted to trading on the London Stock Exchange, a Recognised Investment Exchange. †Denotes the security is also being admitted to trading on Aquis Stock Exchange, a Recognised Investment Exchange. ~Denotes the security is also being admitted to trading on Cboe Europe, a Recognised Investment Exchange. ^Denotes the security is also being admitted to trading on Shanghai-London Stock Connect, a Recognised Investment Exchange. Notices issued by the FCA in respect of admission of securities to the Official List must be read in conjunction with notices issued by the relevant Recognised Investment Exchange in respect of admission of securities to trading on its markets.

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Category Code: NOT TIDM: - LEI Code: 2138003EUVPJRRBEPW94 Sequence No.: 441669 EQS News ID: 2392012 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

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(END) Dow Jones Newswires

September 02, 2026 03:00 ET (07:00 GMT)