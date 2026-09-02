DJ Amundi MSCI Water UCITS ETF Dist: Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi MSCI Water UCITS ETF Dist (WATU) Amundi MSCI Water UCITS ETF Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 02-Sep-2026 / 09:01 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi MSCI Water UCITS ETF Dist DEALING DATE: 01-Sep-2026 NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 68.8401 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 21645919 CODE: WATU ISIN: FR0010527XXX =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. View original content: EQS News =--------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: FR0010527XXX Category Code: NAV TIDM: WATU LEI Code: 9695004Y3YNBCRB45L58 Sequence No.: 441738 EQS News ID: 2392300 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://nwr.eqs-cockpit.com/fncls2.ssx?application_id=2392300&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ebed8b539-0373-42bd-8d0e-f3efeec9bbed

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

September 02, 2026 03:01 ET (07:01 GMT)