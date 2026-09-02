Focusing on talent ecosystem in the AI-era, reinforcing Hong Kong's position as Asia's Premier International talent hub
HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach Newswire - 4 March 2026 - The Labour and Welfare Bureau of the Government of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region, in collaboration with Hong Kong Talent Engage (HKTE), will host the Global Talent Summit Week (GTS Week) in mid-March. Anchored by the integration of education, technology and talents, the mega talent event will foster regional talent exchange and explore future talent trends through an international forum, a large-scale expo and diverse networking activities.
Building on the success of its inaugural event in 2024, this year's GTS Week expands its programme to include the International Talent Forum and CareerConnect Expo on 18 and 19 March, alongside nine satellite events co-organised with HKTE's working partners from 17 to 29 March. Together, these initiatives form a comprehensive international platform for talent exchange, further strengthening Hong Kong's dual role as an international talent hub and the country's gateway for talent.
The GTS Week follows Hong Kong's historic ascent to the top position in Asia on the International Institute for Management Development's World Talent Ranking 2025, which marks the city's highest-ever ranking.
The Secretary for Labour and Welfare, Mr Chris Sun, stated: "At a pivotal moment of rapid transformation in the global talent ecosystem, the GTS Week aims to explore forward looking perspectives on talent development, policies and opportunities, while aligning with the country's development, thereby building Hong Kong into an international hub for high-calibre talent."
The Director of HKTE, Mr Felix Chan, expressed his hope that through this flagship international talent event, the GTS Week will promote cross-regional and cross-sector collaboration on talent, and provide a platform for exchange with various partners that helps talent seize opportunities, understand development pathways in Hong Kong and gain foresight into manpower trends.
International Talent Forum | 18 and 19 March
Anchored by the theme "Connecting Global Minds", the Forum brings together top government officials, business and academic leaders from Hong Kong and abroad.Headlining the first day of the Forum will be Professor Christopher A. Pissarides, 2010 Nobel Laureate in Economic Sciences, delivering a keynote speech. He will be joined by Mr Winfried Engelbrecht-Bresges, Chief Executive Officer of The Hong Kong Jockey Club, and Mr Joe Ngai, Chairman of McKinsey Greater China, who will share perspectives on the talent ecosystem in a new era. The Forum programme is structured with three panel discussions aligned with the GTS Week's core pillars:
The Forum is by invitation only; HKTE will provide a global livestream on both days.
For the full list of confirmed speakers and the detailed forum agenda, please visit: gts.hkengage.gov.hk/en/speaker-list
CareerConnect Expo | 18 and 19 MarchRunning concurrently on 18 and 19 March, the Expo will feature about 70 large enterprises, education and technology institutions, and government departments. The free-admission Expo will provide participants direct access to the latest industry information, diverse support services and networking opportunities with multinational companies across thematic zones, showcasing career prospects across the Greater Bay Area. Pre-registration is now open.
Nine Satellite Events | 17 to 29 March (New for 2026)For the first time, the GTS Week will extend into a week-long series, with nine satellite events taking place from 17 to 29 March in partnership with HKTE's various working partners. The programme includes regional conferences, career fairs and corporate award ceremonies, creating a comprehensive platform for professional networking and information exchange. During the week, HKTE will formalise a cooperation agreement with JCI Hong Kong to deepen international promotion of the city.
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Hashtag: GlobalTalentSummit
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About Hong Kong Talent EngageHong Kong Talent Engage, an office under the Labour and Welfare Bureau of the Government of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region, is committed to promoting Hong Kong's advantages, opportunities and various talent admission schemes in different global markets while providing comprehensive one-stop support services for incoming talents to facilitate their settlement and integration into the new environment for long-term development.
News Source: Hong Kong Talent Engage
02/09/2026 Dissemination of a Financial Press Release, transmitted by EQS News.
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