Orexo AB: Fredrik Järrsten resigns as CFO of Orexo AB

Uppsala, Sweden, September 1st, 2026 - Orexo AB (publ.) (STO: ORX) (OTCQX: ORXOY) today announced that Fredrik Järrsten has resigned from his position as Chief Financial Officer (CFO) and will leave the company in December 2026.

After four years with Orexo, Fredrik Järrsten has decided to pursue a new opportunity at Segulah Medical Acceleration, returning to a role focused on investment and advisory activities. In addition to his responsibilities as CFO, he has overseen several administrative functions within Orexo and until recently also business development before this responsibility was moved to Raheleh Nassaji when she was recruited.

Following the divestment of the U.S. rights to Zubsolv and the significant restructuring of the organization, the complexity of Orexo's financial operations will be substantially reduced. In connection with Fredrik Järrsten's departure, Orexo will review its organizational structure and the allocation of responsibilities across administrative functions, with the aim of further aligning the organization with the requirements of its evolving business model.

Nikolaj Sørensen, President and CEO of Orexo AB, commented:

"Fredrik Järrsten has played a key role in several important milestones for Orexo, including the successful refinancing of our corporate bond, the divestment of Zubsolv, and the subsequent restructuring of the company. Through his leadership and contributions, Orexo has become a significantly more streamlined organization, and the CFO role going forward will differ considerably from the position Fredrik assumed in 2022.

Fredrik's departure provides an opportunity for us to review our organizational structure and continue our efforts to optimize administrative costs and improve operational efficiency. I would like to sincerely thank Fredrik for his valuable contributions to Orexo during the past four years and wish him every success in his future role."

Fredrik Järrsten will remain in his position as CFO through December 2026 and will continue to support the ongoing organizational restructuring and financing activities.

For further information, please contact:

Nikolaj Sørensen, President and CEO

+46 (0) 18 780 88 00

ir@orexo.com

About Orexo

Orexo is a Swedish pharmaceutical company dedicated to advance treatments for severe diseases and life-saving rescue medications to meet future healthcare needs. At the core of our innovation is AmorphOX®, a proprietary drug delivery technology that improves bioavailability and stability for both large and small molecules, enabling new approaches to administration, manufacturing, and distribution. With over 30 years of experience and multiple drugs approved globally, Orexo is advancing a diversified pipeline of programs in clinical and preclinical development. The company collaborates with partners in research, development, and commercialization. Headquartered in Uppsala, Sweden, Orexo is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm's main market and trades as ADRs on the OTCQX market in the United States.

For more information please visit www.orexo.com. You can also follow Orexo on X, LinkedIn, and YouTube.

The information was submitted for publication at 21.00 CET on September 1st, 2026.