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WKN: A0HG6G | ISIN: SE0000736415 | Ticker-Symbol: C5G
Frankfurt
02.09.26 | 08:01
1,300 Euro
-4,41 % -0,060
Branche
Pharma
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
OREXO AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
OREXO AB 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
1,2921,38210:32
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
01.09.2026 21:00 Uhr
50 Leser
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Orexo AB: Fredrik Järrsten resigns as CFO of Orexo AB

Uppsala, Sweden, September 1st, 2026 - Orexo AB (publ.) (STO: ORX) (OTCQX: ORXOY) today announced that Fredrik Järrsten has resigned from his position as Chief Financial Officer (CFO) and will leave the company in December 2026.

After four years with Orexo, Fredrik Järrsten has decided to pursue a new opportunity at Segulah Medical Acceleration, returning to a role focused on investment and advisory activities. In addition to his responsibilities as CFO, he has overseen several administrative functions within Orexo and until recently also business development before this responsibility was moved to Raheleh Nassaji when she was recruited.

Following the divestment of the U.S. rights to Zubsolv and the significant restructuring of the organization, the complexity of Orexo's financial operations will be substantially reduced. In connection with Fredrik Järrsten's departure, Orexo will review its organizational structure and the allocation of responsibilities across administrative functions, with the aim of further aligning the organization with the requirements of its evolving business model.

Nikolaj Sørensen, President and CEO of Orexo AB, commented:
"Fredrik Järrsten has played a key role in several important milestones for Orexo, including the successful refinancing of our corporate bond, the divestment of Zubsolv, and the subsequent restructuring of the company. Through his leadership and contributions, Orexo has become a significantly more streamlined organization, and the CFO role going forward will differ considerably from the position Fredrik assumed in 2022.

Fredrik's departure provides an opportunity for us to review our organizational structure and continue our efforts to optimize administrative costs and improve operational efficiency. I would like to sincerely thank Fredrik for his valuable contributions to Orexo during the past four years and wish him every success in his future role."

Fredrik Järrsten will remain in his position as CFO through December 2026 and will continue to support the ongoing organizational restructuring and financing activities.

For further information, please contact:
Nikolaj Sørensen, President and CEO
+46 (0) 18 780 88 00
ir@orexo.com

About Orexo
Orexo is a Swedish pharmaceutical company dedicated to advance treatments for severe diseases and life-saving rescue medications to meet future healthcare needs. At the core of our innovation is AmorphOX®, a proprietary drug delivery technology that improves bioavailability and stability for both large and small molecules, enabling new approaches to administration, manufacturing, and distribution. With over 30 years of experience and multiple drugs approved globally, Orexo is advancing a diversified pipeline of programs in clinical and preclinical development. The company collaborates with partners in research, development, and commercialization. Headquartered in Uppsala, Sweden, Orexo is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm's main market and trades as ADRs on the OTCQX market in the United States.

For more information please visit www.orexo.com. You can also follow Orexo on X, LinkedIn, and YouTube.

The information was submitted for publication at 21.00 CET on September 1st, 2026.

© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
KI braucht Strom
Halbleiter, Speicherchips und Rechenzentren haben Anlegern im KI-Boom bereits enorme Gewinne beschert. Doch jetzt zeichnet sich mit der benötigten Energie der nächste große Flaschenhals ab. Neue KI-Rechenzentren benötigen nicht mehr einige Megawatt, sondern zum Teil mehrere Gigawatt Leistung – so viel wie mehrere moderne Kernkraftwerksblöcke.

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Für Energieversorger und ihre Zulieferer könnte damit ein goldenes Zeitalter beginnen. Steigende Nachfrage, langfristige Abnahmeverträge und wachsende Strompreise schaffen ein Umfeld, in dem ausgewählte Unternehmen zum nächsten großen KI-Trade werden könnten.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Aktien vor, die besonders stark vom explodierenden Energiehunger der KI profitieren könnten – und bei Anlegern bislang teilweise noch unter dem Radar laufen.

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