A research group led by scientists in Saudi Arabia has developed a stabilizer-free, seed-assisted growth strategy to produce the pure a-phase of formamidinium lead iodide (a-FAPbI3) perovskite. FAPbI3 is one of the leading absorber candidates for single-junction perovskite solar cells. However, it is unstable under ambient conditions, typically requiring chemical stabilizers that can widen the bandgap and limit its photovoltaic potential. "This research presents an exciting approach to one of the biggest challenges facing FAPbI3 perovskite solar cells: stabilizing the highly efficient a-phase ...

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