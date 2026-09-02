Euromonitor connects Passport to Microsoft 365 Copilot so clients can query trusted market insights through AI

MCP integration connects Copilot to Passport market knowledge, helping organisations bring trusted market intelligence into their workflow

Organisations get clear, sourced answers from Euromonitor's proprietary market research platform, Passport, while avoiding hallucinations

Euromonitor International, a leading global market intelligence company, announced the Euromonitor Passport agent, a new agent within Microsoft 365 Copilot and its first agentic integration into a third-party AI platform.

The Euromonitor Passport agent enables users to ask questions in natural language and access trusted market intelligence directly through Microsoft 365 Copilot. Powered by Model Context Protocol (MCP) integration and Euromonitor's propriety Passport database, the agent pulls data-driven insights in seconds to help organisations make quicker, more confident decisions without leaving their workspace.

Chris Fosberry, Chief Technology Officer (CTO) at Euromonitor International, said: "The future of market intelligence will be defined by how seamlessly it connects to decision-making. By integrating Passport with Microsoft 365 Copilot, we're giving clients a faster, secure way to connect decision-making to Euromonitor's 50 years of human-led insights and market data into their daily workflows."

Rob Howard, CVP, Microsoft 365 Copilot Extensibility, Microsoft, said: "Customers are looking for ways to bring trusted intelligence into decision-making as AI changes how organisations find, interpret and apply data and analysis. Through Euromonitor's integration with Microsoft 365 Copilot, Passport will enable teams to move from questions to informed decisions more efficiently."

With the Euromonitor's Passport agent, organisations can:

Avoid incorrect data : Get traceable citations from Euromonitor's proprietary Passport database in every response, users know where information comes from

: Get traceable citations from Euromonitor's proprietary Passport database in every response, users know where information comes from Surface trusted insights in seconds : Ask questions in natural language and gain instant access to data-driven insights across industries, companies, consumers and economies

: Ask questions in natural language and gain instant access to data-driven insights across industries, companies, consumers and economies Reduce decision risk : Support market, category and growth decisions with evidence and expert analysis, increasing confidence in strategic recommendations

: Support market, category and growth decisions with evidence and expert analysis, increasing confidence in strategic recommendations Improve return on AI investment: Extend the value of Microsoft 365 Copilot by connecting AI-generated responses to Euromonitor's market intelligence, helping organisations make more informed decisions

The Copilot agent is available to licensed users of both Microsoft 365 Copilot and Passport through Microsoft 365 Copilot. For more information, visit The Passport Agent page.

About Euromonitor International

Euromonitor International leads the world in global market intelligence into industries, companies, economies and consumers. With over 50 years at the cutting edge of the industry, we blend deep human expertise with AI technology and analytics, to deliver insights that drive confident, high-stakes decisions-at speed and scale. Our global network and proprietary data empower you to unlock growth opportunities and navigate change.

We have specialist teams in 16 offices around the world and a network of on-the-ground analysts in over 100 countries, providing cultural and business nuances others miss. We research 210 countries and jurisdictions and 99.9% of the world's consumers, helping our clients to make sense of global markets.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260902147916/en/

Contacts:

Euromonitor Press Office press@euromonitor.com