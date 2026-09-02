DJ Amundi Euro Inflation Expectations 2-10Y UCITS ETF Acc: Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi Euro Inflation Expectations 2-10Y UCITS ETF Acc (INFL) Amundi Euro Inflation Expectations 2-10Y UCITS ETF Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 02-Sep-2026 / 09:06 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =------------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi Euro Inflation Expectations 2-10Y UCITS ETF Acc DEALING DATE: 01-Sep-2026 NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 121.5055 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 1865950 CODE: INFL ISIN: LU1390062XXX =------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. View original content: EQS News =------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU1390062XXX Category Code: NAV TIDM: INFL LEI Code: 549300UE34Q9YCOGSJ55 Sequence No.: 441796 EQS News ID: 2392418 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://nwr.eqs-cockpit.com/fncls2.ssx?application_id=2392418&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ebed8b539-0373-42bd-8d0e-f3efeec9bbed

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

September 02, 2026 03:06 ET (07:06 GMT)