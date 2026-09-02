

EQS Newswire / 02/09/2026 / 15:35 UTC+8

HONG KONG, 1 September 2026 - China Chengxin Green Finance (CCX Green Finance) and MioTech today held a launch event in Hong Kong to mark their strategic merger and unveil new AI-powered products. Under the theme "Together, Forward", the event introduced the new entity, CCX-MioTech, an ESG AI system and an Evaluation Framework for Sustainable Financing Instruments under the Multi-Jurisdiction Common Ground Taxonomy (M-CGT). Guests from the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region Government, regulatory bodies, industry associations, financial institutions, businesses and professional services firms attended the event, marking a new phase in the integration of professional expertise and digital technology. Ms Loretta Lee, Associate Director-General of Investment Promotion at Invest Hong Kong (InvestHK), attended the event and served as an officiating guest at the merger launch ceremony. The event was hosted by Ms Tiange Wei, Asia-Pacific and Greater China Lead at the Partnership for Carbon Accounting Financials (PCAF).

Leaders highlight Hong Kong's green finance and technology opportunities Professor Mao Zhenhua, Founder and Chairman of China Chengxin Group, Professor of Practice in Economics at HKU Business School and a member of the Chief Executive's Policy Unit Expert Group, delivered opening remarks. Professor Mao said Hong Kong has continued to strengthen its sustainability disclosure regime and sustainable finance taxonomy while encouraging the use of artificial intelligence and big data in green finance. Market demand is expanding beyond green financing products to areas including corporate transition, climate risk, sustainability disclosure, data governance and supply-chain management. By linking the Mainland economy with international capital markets, Hong Kong has become an important base for China Chengxin's international development and cross-border capital-market services. He noted that China Chengxin has operated in the credit rating sector since 1992. In 2012, China Chengxin (Asia Pacific) Credit Ratings Company Limited became the first Mainland Chinese domestic credit rating agency to obtain a licence in Hong Kong for Type 10 regulated activity. In 2023, China Chengxin Green Finance International was admitted to the Hong Kong Monetary Authority's list of recognised external reviewers under the Green and Sustainable Finance Grant Scheme. China Chengxin has established first-mover advantages in green finance and ESG services in Mainland China and maintains a leading position in providing second-party opinions for offshore sustainable bonds issued by Chinese entities. The merger will further combine CCX Green Finance's methodologies and market credibility with MioTech's data, platform and AI capabilities, supporting CCX-MioTech's development across Mainland China, Hong Kong and the wider Asian market. Mr Daniel Cheung, JP, Acting Commissioner for Digital Policy of the Innovation, Technology and Industry Bureau of the HKSAR Government, also delivered remarks at the event. Ms Elaine Ng, Associate Director, International Affairs and Sustainable Finance at the Securities and Futures Commission (SFC); Mr Philip Kam, Chief Executive Officer of the Asia Pacific Loan Market Association (APLMA); Mr Ricco Zhang, Senior Director, Asia Pacific at the International Capital Market Association (ICMA); and Ms Jenny Lee, Deputy Secretary General of the Hong Kong Green Finance Association (HKGFA), also delivered remarks and joined guests in witnessing the official debut of CCX-MioTech. Following the opening remarks, the event moved to an introduction to the strategic merger, covering its background, the respective capabilities of the two organisations and the areas in which they intend to work together.

Combining professional expertise with technology to define CCX-MioTech's strategy Dr Yan Yan, Chairman of CCX-MioTech, delivered the keynote address, setting out the industry context, strategic rationale and future business direction of the merger. Dr Yan said sustainability is moving from a voluntary commitment to a core part of regulatory frameworks and business management. As a result, the needs of financial institutions and companies are shifting from one-off assessments and disclosures towards continuous data collection, risk identification, performance improvement and decision support. Artificial intelligence can improve the efficiency of data processing and professional services, he added, but its use must be grounded in high-quality data, rigorous methodologies and sound governance. He said CCX Green Finance has built a strong professional foundation in green finance assessment and certification, ESG ratings and advisory, sustainability data and carbon-neutrality research. MioTech, meanwhile, brings established product capabilities in ESG data, software platforms, sustainable supply-chain management and AI applications. Their combination will create stronger links across data collection, professional judgement, evaluation and analysis, management improvement and decision support. Under its strategic plan, CCX-MioTech will serve financial institutions, corporates and capital-market participants through green finance assessment and certification, ESG ratings and advisory, sustainability data, intelligent management platforms, sustainable supply-chain management, climate and carbon management, and specialised AI tools. While consolidating its leading position in Mainland China, the company will use Hong Kong as an important base to deepen onshore-offshore collaboration and steadily strengthen its ability to serve clients across Asia. Dr Yan stressed that technology must not compromise professional standards: CCX-MioTech will continue to uphold independence, objectivity and prudence, supported by robust data governance, model management, human review and quality control. CCX-MioTech officially launched At the launch ceremony, Mr Xue Dongyang, President of CCX-MioTech; Dr Yang Junhao, Co-President of CCX-MioTech; Mr Jason Tu, Founder of MioTech and Co-President of CCX-MioTech; and Mr Mao Sai, Director of CCX-MioTech, took the stage and jointly activated the launch display, formally opening a new chapter in the integration of the two businesses. The four executives then posed for photographs. PCAF also congratulated CCX Green Finance and MioTech on the strategic merger and the launch of CCX-MioTech. Representing PCAF, Ms Wei hosted the event and witnessed the launch ceremony. Other officiating guests who attended the event and witnessed the launch included Mr Daniel Cheung, JP, Acting Commissioner for Digital Policy of the Innovation, Technology and Industry Bureau; Ms Loretta Lee, Associate Director-General of Investment Promotion at InvestHK; Ms Elaine Ng, Associate Director, International Affairs and Sustainable Finance at the SFC; Mr Philip Kam, Chief Executive Officer of APLMA; Mr Ricco Zhang, Senior Director, Asia Pacific at ICMA; Mr Ken Chiu, Head of Carbon and ESG Products at Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited; Mr Tsun Chen, Secretary General of HKGFA; and Dr Eva Chan, Chairman of the Hong Kong Investor Relations Association.

New products advance the digitalisation of sustainability services At the event, Mr Jason Tu unveiled a new ESG AI system designed for sustainability applications. Addressing common challenges in corporate sustainability disclosure-including fragmented data, complex standards and demanding technical requirements-the system's AI ESG report-writing agent embeds artificial intelligence across data preparation, report structuring, content generation, compliance review and specialist ESG translation. The aim is to move reporting workflows from predominantly manual preparation towards intelligent collaboration. Launched at the same time, the Model Context Protocol (MCP) service uses standardised interfaces to connect companies' accumulated ESG data assets-and the underlying standards, indicator systems and professional logic-to their own AI agents. This enables those agents to interpret and use both the data and its specialist context directly, while supporting a wider range of enterprise applications. Dr Yang Junhao subsequently launched CCX-MioTech's Evaluation Framework for Sustainable Financing Instruments under the Multi-Jurisdiction Common Ground Taxonomy (M-CGT). The methodology analyses eligible projects within a financing framework. It breaks down project categories and eligibility criteria, compares them with the relevant economic activities, activity scopes and technical screening criteria covered by the M-CGT, and assesses the degree of alignment to produce four categories of results. For issuers, the methodology can help identify differences between standards and clarify disclosure priorities in cross-border financing, improving alignment with financing frameworks. For investors, it provides a clearer and more comparable basis for green project screening and investment decisions, helping them assess how projects fit different market standards, reduce duplicated analysis and minimise the cost of taxonomy mismatches. The framework is intended to provide a more practical basis for cross-border green capital allocation.

Harnessing Hong Kong's opportunities to create value for clients In his closing remarks, Mr Xue Dongyang, President of CCX-MioTech, said the merger and product launches marked a new starting point for the integration of the two organisations. CCX-MioTech will further connect research, assessment, data and technology, and deploy its products in the real-world workflows of financial institutions and corporates. It will test data quality, professional logic and practical performance through use, and refine its products continuously in response to client feedback. Artificial intelligence, he said, should support professional judgement and client service, and must remain anchored in robust methodologies and quality control. Mr Xue noted that Hong Kong's green finance market is expanding into transition finance, sustainability disclosure, climate risk management and green technology. Building on its existing capabilities, CCX-MioTech will strengthen offshore sustainable finance assessment services while developing business in transition bonds and loans, green loan assessment, climate risk and sustainability disclosure, ESG data and intelligent management tools. The company will also continue to deepen its local service capabilities in Hong Kong and expand collaboration with financial institutions, industry bodies, international initiatives and professional partners. It aims to help Mainland Chinese companies bridge domestic and international standards and access global capital markets, while helping overseas institutions better understand the green-transition practices of Chinese companies. Over time, CCX-MioTech intends to develop Hong Kong into an important platform connecting onshore and offshore markets and serving clients across Asia. "The product launch is only the beginning; the real value will be demonstrated through practical application," Mr Xue said. He added that CCX-MioTech would take a pragmatic approach to integrating the two organisations' professional expertise, data and technology, and pursue long-term growth through strong products, high-quality service and client trust. The event concluded with a question-and-answer and networking session, during which guests exchanged views on the strategic merger, the use of artificial intelligence in sustainability, sustainability disclosure and the development of Hong Kong's market. The strategic merger and product launches mark a new phase in the systematic integration of CCX Green Finance's and MioTech's professional methodologies, data resources and technology capabilities. Looking ahead, CCX-MioTech will continue to uphold professionalism, independence and prudence. With a foundation in Mainland China, a firm base in Hong Kong and a focus on Asia, it will provide financial institutions, corporates and investors with more trusted, efficient and internationally competitive green finance and sustainability services. 02/09/2026 Dissemination of a Financial Press Release, transmitted by EQS News .

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