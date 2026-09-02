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WKN: A1JP9Y | ISIN: DK0060336014 | Ticker-Symbol: NZM2
Tradegate
02.09.26 | 10:15
61,88 Euro
+2,45 % +1,48
Branche
Biotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
OMX Copenhagen 25
Europa 600
1-Jahres-Chart
NOVONESIS A/S Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
NOVONESIS A/S 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
61,6861,7210:46
61,6861,7010:46
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
02.09.2026 09:46 Uhr
189 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(1)

Novonesis (Novozymes A/S): Novonesis to build next generation enzyme production facility in India

Novonesis will invest €600 million to expand its site in?Patalganga?and build?a state-of-the-art?facility. This marks another step in the company's long-term growth strategy and continued investment in its global production footprint to meet increasing demand.?

COPENHAGEN, Denmark - September 2, 2026.?Novonesis will expand its facility in?Patalganga?and build one of the world's most advanced enzyme production facilities. The €600 million investment will increase Novonesis' production capacity to meet rising worldwide demand for the company's?biosolutions?and strengthen the flexibility and resilience of its global supply network.??

The?Patalganga?expansion is a milestone in Novonesis' strategy and is key to achieving the company's growth ambitions. The facility, which is expected to be fully operational in 2030, will produce enzymes for a broad range of industries, including biofuels, household care, and food and beverages.?

Ester Baiget, President & CEO:?

?"This is?an important step?in executing our strategy and reflects our continued commitment to investing?for?sustainable growth. The expansion strengthens our ability to support customers around the world and enables us to continue creating long-term value for our shareholders."?

This?state-of-the-art?facility will be integrated into the company's global production footprint and bring Novonesis closer to customers across the Middle East, India, and Africa. These markets?represent?an important and growing part of the company's business and are expected to grow faster than developed markets in the coming years.?

Anders Lund, Chief Operating Officer:?

"As demand for?biosolutions?continues to grow across industries and regions, expanding our global production capacity is a priority. The?Patalganga?expansion will strengthen our scale, operational resilience, efficiency, and supply flexibility. Just as importantly, it brings us closer to customers in key growth markets, enabling us to meet their expectations and deliver on our long-term growth targets."?

Strengthening global production capabilities?

Patalganga is part of a series of investments Novonesis has made to strengthen its global production setup and serve customers more effectively. Facilities in Rayong, Thailand; Franklinton, North Carolina; Taicang, China; Araucaria, Brazil; and West Allis, Wisconsin, have also been expanded as part of this effort. The investments align with the company's strategy and previously communicated capital expenditure plans.?

Setting a new standard for sustainable?biosolutions?production?

The?Patalganga?facility will be built to use less water and energy. Freshwater recycling will reduce the amount of water the site draws, while integrated heat pumps will lower the energy?required?to?operate?it. Together, these measures will put the facility on a path toward lower Scope 1 and 2 emissions.?

"Every facility we build should produce more with less.?Patalganga?brings together what we have learned across our production footprint and takes us another step toward zero-emission production,"?says Anders Lund.?

Media Relations
Jens Gamborg
Head of External Communication
Phone: + 45 30 77 71 82 jgam@novonesis.com


About Novonesis
Novonesis is leading the era of biosolutions. By leveraging the power of microbiology with science, we transform the way the world produces, consumes and lives. In more than 30 industries around the world, our biosolutions are already creating value for thousands of customers and benefiting the planet. Our 11,000 people worldwide work closely with our partners and customers to transform business with biology.


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
KI braucht Strom
Halbleiter, Speicherchips und Rechenzentren haben Anlegern im KI-Boom bereits enorme Gewinne beschert. Doch jetzt zeichnet sich mit der benötigten Energie der nächste große Flaschenhals ab. Neue KI-Rechenzentren benötigen nicht mehr einige Megawatt, sondern zum Teil mehrere Gigawatt Leistung – so viel wie mehrere moderne Kernkraftwerksblöcke.

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Für Energieversorger und ihre Zulieferer könnte damit ein goldenes Zeitalter beginnen. Steigende Nachfrage, langfristige Abnahmeverträge und wachsende Strompreise schaffen ein Umfeld, in dem ausgewählte Unternehmen zum nächsten großen KI-Trade werden könnten.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Aktien vor, die besonders stark vom explodierenden Energiehunger der KI profitieren könnten – und bei Anlegern bislang teilweise noch unter dem Radar laufen.

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