iFLYTEK Will Showcase the World's Thinnest E-Ink Tablet with AI That Turns Meetings into Action at IFA 2026

AINOTE 2 unifies note-taking into one AI workflow, so users can stay fully engaged in conversations

BERLIN, Sept. 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- iFLYTEK, a global AI company specializing in intelligent speech and large language models, will showcase AI-powered products at IFA Berlin 2026, September 4-8, led by AINOTE 2, the Guinness World Record-holding world's thinnest E-Ink tablet. Its paper-like handwriting and AI note-to-action workflow let users focus on conversations while AI handles capture, organization, and follow-up.





iFLYTEK AINOTE



From Conversation to Action in One AI Workflow

The iFLYTEK AINOTE 2 combines a paper-like writing experience with AI that supports the complete workflow, from capture to follow-up.

During conversations, it provides multilingual transcription, live translation, and speaker identification while users take handwritten notes.

Afterward, AI generates structured summaries and converts handwriting into digital text.

Users can then search notes with natural-language queries, sync deadlines to Google Calendar, and access workplace apps through Android 14 and Google Play.

Paper-like Comfort in Record-Thin Design

The AINOTE 2 pairs its AI workflow with a 10.65-inch glare-free display designed to reduce eye strain during extended reading and writing. At just 4.2 mm and 295 g, it slips easily into a daily commute bag, with its ultra-thin design recognized by Guinness World Records and an iF Design Award.

For users on the go, AINOTE Air 2 brings the same core intelligence to a compact 8.2-inch design, with an adjustable front light for travel and an integrated camera for digitizing paper documents on the spot.

Built to be Trusted

Built to GDPR standards, the AINOTE series keeps core functions, including handwriting, recording and OCR, offline for privacy. When cloud features such as transcription, translation or cross-device sync are used, European data is processed on AWS servers in Frankfurt, with audio retained only after explicit user upload.

German is supported across the system and transcription. The series is available through iFLYTEK's official Amazon store in the UK, with plans to roll out across Amazon marketplaces, offline stores, and vertical e-commerce platforms in Europe later this year.

AI Glasses Bring Real-Time Translation Into View

iFLYTEK will also demonstrate its AI Glasses. Powered by iFLYTEK's End-to-End Speech Simultaneous Interpretation AI, the 40g glasses deliver real-time translation through in-view captions and open-ear speakers. First-of-its-kind lip-reading technology, optical capture, and a microphone array support accurate recognition in multi-speaker environments, while the built-in GlassClaw AI Assistant summarizes meetings and manages emails for hands-free productivity. The AI Glasses have also been named an IFA Innovation Award Honoree.

Visitors will be able to experience the products at iFLYTEK at H4.2-115 throughout IFA Berlin 2026.

About iFLYTEK

iFLYTEK is a leading global AI company, specializing in intelligent speech technologies, natural language processing, machine translation, and large-scale AI models. Through its "AI + Industry" strategy, iFLYTEK delivers practical AI solutions that empower consumers and businesses across real-world applications.

Website:www.iflytek.com/en/

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at: https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/0b6340ea-1a93-4b67-8de9-4370857f9fa5

Media Contact: wlpan2@iflytek.com