Researchers from the Indian Institute of Technology Bombay (ITT Bombay) have investigated how robotic cleaning affects antisoiling coatings used on solar modules and found that the presence of dust during cleaning cycles can significantly reduce coating lifetime. "Using an accelerated cleaning testbed that emulates relevant field conditions, we studied the effects of dust during cleaning, brush material, brush rotation direction, and horizontal cleaning velocity on four commercial hydrophobic coatings," corresponding author Sonali Bhaduri told pv magazine. "We found that dust during cleaning was ...

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