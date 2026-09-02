The African nations of Eswatini and Namibia have both opened digital portals encompassing rooftop solar applications this week. In Eswatini, the country's embedded generation application platform, launched by the Eswatini Energy Regulatory Authority (ESERA), is for applications up to 2 MW. It covers the processing of applications, supply licensing and solar PV installer registration. Further details are available via ESERA's website. The platform was launched during the 2026 edition of Eswatini's international trade fair. Speaking during the launch, ESERA CEO Skhumbuzo Tsabedze said the platform ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...