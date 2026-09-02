Exeon Analytics is expanding its management team with two new roles. Wayne Jennings takes on the newly created position of Chief Solutions Officer, and Johan Roman becomes Chief Revenue Officer. The appointments fall in the company's anniversary year, ten years after its founding as an ETH Zurich spin-off, and create the structure for the next growth phase.

Exeon Analytics delivers holistic security analytics for organizations facing growing blind spots, encrypted traffic and regulatory pressure. Wayne Jennings joined Exeon Analytics in July 2024 and initially led Support and Engineering. As Chief Solutions Officer, he is responsible for the technical customer lifecycle, from pre-sales and proof of concept through implementation to long-term technical account management, and for the technical enablement of partners. Before joining Exeon Analytics, he was a Senior Manager in Cybersecurity Privacy at PwC Switzerland, focusing on threat intelligence and incident response.

Johan Roman brings more than 15 years of experience in commercial growth, go-to-market strategy, strategic partnerships and marketing in cybersecurity and technology. As Chief Revenue Officer, he is responsible for sales, marketing and channel partnerships, with a focus on expanding the partner network and driving growth in EMEA. He spent over 12 years at Kudelski Security, a global cybersecurity and MDR provider, most recently as Senior Director of Global Alliances, Technology Partnerships Marketing and a member of the Executive Leadership Team.

"Wayne and Johan bring exactly the combination we need for the years ahead: technical depth close to the customer and experience in scaling go-to-market internationally," says Gregor Erismann, CEO of Exeon Analytics.

The expanded management team supports three priorities. The first is scaling Exeon.UEBA, introduced in January 2026, which complements Exeon.NDR with the analysis of user, entity and application behavior and addresses identity-based attacks that conventional security solutions often fail to detect. Monitoring business-critical applications such as SAP is meeting particularly strong demand. The second is a module for detecting and securing AI agents, available in 2026 Q4: autonomous agents with their own access rights operate much like users but are barely covered by existing security controls. The third is geographic expansion in further EMEA markets, through a growing network of distributors, integrators and managed security service providers.

www.exeon.com

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Contacts:

Exeon Analytics AG

Grubenstrasse 12, 8045 Zurich, Switzerland

Gregor Erismann, CEO

+41 44 500 77 21

contact@exeon.com