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PR Newswire
02.09.2026 10:06 Uhr
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RingConn Showcases Gen 3 Smart Ring at IFA 2026

Visit RingConn at Hall 14, Booth 121 during IFA 2026 to discover Gen 3

BERLIN, Sept. 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- RingConn will showcase the RingConn Gen 3 Smart Ring at IFA 2026 in Berlin. The brand's latest smart ring has already received strong ratings from leading technology publications, including CHIP.de and connect.de, highlighting its health-tracking capabilities and innovative approach to smart ring technology.

Visitors can try out the RingConn Gen 3 Smart Ring from September 4 to September 8 in Hall 14, Booth 121. At the booth, RingConn will showcase, among other things, its analysis of vascular trends, continuous health tracking*, and the ring's various designs. RingConn will also be represented at ShowStoppers.

Looking at Health Data Over Longer Periods

The RingConn Gen 3 Smart Ring continuously tracks health data around the clock, helping users identify changes over longer periods of time. This includes the analysis of vascular trends, the most important new feature of RingConn Gen 3. Following calibration with externally measured blood pressure values, the analysis incorporates sensor data from the ring to assess changes in vascular strain over time.

In addition, Gen 3 tracks heart rate, blood oxygen saturation, sleep, activity, and stress, among other metrics. It also includes features that provide insights into sleep breathing and support women's health. The accompanying app brings this data together, making developments and trends over days and weeks easier to understand.

Lightweight on the Finger, Built to Last Through the Day

Depending on the size and finish, Gen 3 weighs just 2.5 to 3.5 grams. An integrated vibration alert function can provide short, silent notifications directly on the finger, for example when the battery is low or after extended periods of inactivity. Battery life lasts up to 14 days under standard usage.

Gen 3 is IP68 water-resistant and available in ten sizes, from 6 to 15. It comes in five finishes: Future Silver, Royal Gold, Matte Black, Brushed Silver, and Brushed Rose Gold.

For more information about RingConn, visit RingConn.com or follow RingConn on Instagram and TikTok.

*The product is not intended to diagnose, treat, or prevent any disease and does not replace medical advice from a healthcare professional.

About RingConn

Established in 2021, RingConn is a user-centric company, driven by continuous innovation, to provide professional, continuous, and thoughtful health monitoring products and services. RingConn is dedicated to becoming users' most trusted guardian for their physical and mental well-being.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/ringconn-showcases-gen-3-smart-ring-at-ifa-2026-302862499.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
KI braucht Strom
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