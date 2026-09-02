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PR Newswire
02.09.2026 10:06 Uhr
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BTL Establishes New Laser Division and Introduces EXOLASE ONE - The World's First Fused Erbium Laser

Proprietary technology fuses multiple wavelengths into a single beam to set a new standard of care in laser facial rejuvenation.

PRAGUE, Sept. 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- BTL, a global leader in advanced energy-based medical and aesthetic technologies, today announced a major milestone in its corporate history: the official establishment of its dedicated laser division and the upcoming launch of its flagship laser system, EXOLASE ONE.

EXOLASE ONE is a major leap in the aesthetic industry as the first-ever application of fused erbium laser technology in medical practice. The system fuses multiple erbium laser wavelengths into a single beam of light, treating the exact same spot simultaneously. This creates a completely new form of laser-tissue interaction that overcomes the traditional limitations of existing facial rejuvenation lasers regarding clinical efficacy, speed of treatment, and patient comfort.

"The technology covers what normally requires multiple ablative and non-ablative systems, transforming it into a remarkably simple procedure that treats the entire face in under 10 minutes while delivering superior results for our patients," said Dr. Reha Yavuzer, one of the first clinical investigators for the platform.

EXOLASE ONE is the latest high-tech breakthrough originating from BTL's extensive R&D infrastructure, which has powered many of the company's industry-defining innovations.

"This is a historic moment for BTL. From the beginning, we knew that only a genuinely disruptive technology would allow us to build a true laser powerhouse," said Tomas Schwarz, CEO of BTL Group of Companies. "Based on feedback from pioneering clinical centers worldwide, EXOLASE ONE represents exactly this kind of breakthrough."

Following an early-access program for selected key opinion leaders, EXOLASE ONE will move to a broader global launch in 2027, initially focused on aesthetic medicine and dermatology. The new laser division becomes BTL's sixth core division, complementing its existing operations in aesthetics, mental wellness, rehabilitation, cardiology, and robotics.

About BTL

Founded in 1993, BTL has grown to become one of the world's major medical and aesthetic equipment manufacturers. With over 5,000 employees located in more than 90 countries, BTL has revolutionized the industry by offering the most advanced non-invasive solutions for body shaping, skin tightening, facial rejuvenation, mental health, rehabilitation and cardiology. BTL's pioneering brands include EMSCULPT NEO, EMFACE, EMSELLA, EXOMIND and many others. For more information about BTL and its portfolio of medical innovations, please visit www.btlaesthetics.com.

Press team:media@btlnet.com

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/btl-establishes-new-laser-division-and-introduces-exolase-one--the-worlds-first-fused-erbium-laser-302867440.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
KI braucht Strom
Halbleiter, Speicherchips und Rechenzentren haben Anlegern im KI-Boom bereits enorme Gewinne beschert. Doch jetzt zeichnet sich mit der benötigten Energie der nächste große Flaschenhals ab. Neue KI-Rechenzentren benötigen nicht mehr einige Megawatt, sondern zum Teil mehrere Gigawatt Leistung – so viel wie mehrere moderne Kernkraftwerksblöcke.

Damit beginnt ein weltweites Wettrennen um verfügbare Stromkapazitäten. Hyperscaler sichern sich bereits über langfristige Verträge gewaltige Energiemengen, während Stromnetze und Erzeugungskapazitäten mit dem Ausbau kaum Schritt halten können. Zusätzlich verschärfen geopolitische Risiken rund um den Iran-Krieg und die Straße von Hormus die Situation.

Für Energieversorger und ihre Zulieferer könnte damit ein goldenes Zeitalter beginnen. Steigende Nachfrage, langfristige Abnahmeverträge und wachsende Strompreise schaffen ein Umfeld, in dem ausgewählte Unternehmen zum nächsten großen KI-Trade werden könnten.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Aktien vor, die besonders stark vom explodierenden Energiehunger der KI profitieren könnten – und bei Anlegern bislang teilweise noch unter dem Radar laufen.

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