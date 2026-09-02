Constellation Hotels appoints Neil Jacobs to lead new luxury hotel group

New business will bring together The Connaught, The Emory and The Berkeley with an expanding international portfolio

LONDON, Sept. 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Constellation Hotels Holding Limited ("Constellation Hotels") is pleased to have appointed Neil Jacobs as Chief Executive Officer of its new luxury hospitality management business. This business will create a new global brand to operate its growing portfolio of hotels, resorts and residences.

It will provide the platform for Constellation Hotels to build on an existing portfolio that includes iconic London hotels The Connaught, The Emory and The Berkeley, as well as the forthcoming Saint-Germain hotel in Paris, a development in Marrakech and Hackwood Park, an English country estate. The hotels will retain their existing names and individual identities, sitting within the collection, which will be unveiled later this year.

Jacobs brings exceptional international experience in luxury hospitality and brand building. He previously served as Chief Executive Officer of Six Senses and is the founder of creative advisory collective Wild Origins. In his new role, he will lead the creation of Constellation Hotels' hospitality management business, working with Gianluca Muzzi, CEO of Constellation Hotels.

The new operating company will oversee operations across the properties and will assume management of the London portfolio once the current management arrangements conclude. The transition will be carefully managed to maintain the highest levels of service and experience. Constellation Hotels will remain the owner and long-term steward of the properties, with responsibility for investment and portfolio strategy.

Neil Jacobs, incoming Chief Executive Officer, said: "We're in the rare position of forming a new international collection with The Connaught, The Berkeley and The Emory as its foundations. Each has a distinct identity and loyal following. Our vision is to build from that strength and create something worthy of what comes next.

That starting point gives us the freedom to rethink what exceptional hotel environments can be. Beyond impeccable rooms and service, our focus will be on places with an energy you can feel as soon as you walk in. As hospitality and residential communities increasingly overlap, there is an opportunity to create a richer and more connected way of experiencing them.

From these distinctive foundations, we're crafting a forward-looking global collection, defined by quality, warmth and a genuine sense of joy."

Gianluca Muzzi, CEO of Constellation Hotels, said:"Constellation's ambition is to be a thoughtful, long-term steward of our exceptional portfolio of hotels. Establishing our own hospitality management business is an important step in that strategy, giving us the capability to invest in the properties themselves, as well as in the brand, people and operating platform that will support their enduring success.

Neil has an innate sense of 'what's next' in our industry and has spent his career defining distinctive luxury hospitality businesses with global relevance. His experience, imagination and deep understanding of the modern luxury traveller make him uniquely suited to honour this incredible legacy and shape the next chapter."

About Neil Jacobs

A seasoned entrepreneur, Neil brings decades of operational, development, financing and brand-building expertise. He is widely regarded as a pioneer of purpose-led hospitality.

As CEO of Six Senses, he transformed the company from a niche resort brand into a globally recognised leader in sustainability, wellness, innovation and experiential travel. Under his leadership, Six Senses expanded from eight to 27 properties, with a robust pipeline of more than 30 additional projects.

Prior to Six Senses, Neil held senior leadership roles at Four Seasons Hotels & Resorts and Starwood Capital Group, with a career spanning the intersection of luxury, design and transformative lifestyle concepts.

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