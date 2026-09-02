EQS-News: HAL Allergy B.V. / Key word(s): Alliance/Miscellaneous

Strengthening modern hybrid patient care: HAL Allergy and InfectoPharm enter into strategic partnership for digital health applications in ENT (news with additional features)



02.09.2026 / 10:03 CET/CEST

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Strengthening modern hybrid patient care HAL Allergy and InfectoPharm enter into strategic partnership for digital health applications in ENT Multi-year commercial partnership combines HAL Allergy's strong specialist presence with InfectoPharm's ENT and innovation expertise.

Shared objective: to improve patient care through innovative treatment components while freeing up valuable time in day-to-day ENT practice.

The joint promotion of the guideline-based digital health application (DiGA) 'Meine Tinnitus App' marks the starting point of the collaboration Leiden, the Netherlands / Düsseldorf, Germany / Heppenheim, Germany, 2 September 2026 - HAL Allergy and InfectoPharm Arzneimittel und Consilium GmbH today announce the start of a strategic partnership in the field of digital health applications (DiGA). The initial focus of the multi-year collaboration is the joint promotion of the DiGA 'Meine Tinnitus App', which is permanently added to the DiGA-Directory. The companies are combining their expertise in ENT to provide physicians in Germany with additional, forward-looking treatment options that support seamless patient care. DiGA provide a valuable complement to established treatment options and help patients integrate therapy flexibly into their everyday lives. At the same time, they enable physicians to support care digitally and provide effective assistance to patients beyond the practice visit. The time this can free up in often tightly scheduled clinical routines can then be used for other urgent medical cases, for example in allergology. HAL Allergy is one of Europe's leading specialists in the development, manufacture and commercialization of allergen immunotherapies and biologics for the treatment of inhalant allergies and insect venom allergies. Headquartered in the Netherlands, the company brings decades of experience and a strong presence of its German subsidiary, HAL Allergie GmbH, among German ENT specialists to the partnership. InfectoPharm, a family-owned pharmaceutical company based in Heppenheim, contributes its expertise in innovative healthcare solutions and their integration into medical care, as well as a growing otology portfolio. 'Meine Tinnitus App' - further expansion of the DiGA portfolio planned The first concrete step of the collaboration is the joint promotion of the DiGA 'Meine Tinnitus App', which was permanently added to the DiGA-Directory. The app is based on structured tinnitus counselling in line with guideline recommendations and can be used independently of time and location. This allows more patients with tinnitus to receive effective treatment while also reducing the burden on ENT specialists in their daily practice. Towards the end of 2026, the partners also plan to expand their digital portfolio with another new DiGA in the ENT field. Philip Boehme, CEO of HAL Allergy stated: "The partnership with InfectoPharm adds an important digital component to our portfolio. For us, this is not simply about expanding our offering, but about combining our strong position in the ENT field with new models of innovative care to create greater long-term value for physicians and patients." Philipp Zöller, Managing Director at InfectoPharm, added: "With HAL Allergy, we have found the ideal partner to bring our innovative healthcare solutions in ENT into practices across Germany in a targeted and comprehensive way. With 'Meine Tinnitus App', we are taking the first concrete step today. We are convinced that conventional and digital treatment options need to go hand in hand in order to improve the patient care of the future in a holistic and tangible way." About 'Meine Tinnitus App' 'Meine Tinnitus App' is a digital health application permanently added to the DiGA-Directory by the German Federal Institute for Drugs and Medical Devices (BfArM) for the treatment of patients aged 18 and over with chronic subjective tinnitus. It provides patients with interactive, individually tailored tinnitus counselling that can be flexibly integrated into everyday life and, according to the relevant guideline, should form the basis of treatment for all tinnitus patients. Across 12 weekly sessions of 60-90 minutes, psychoeducational content and practical exercises are delivered in a multimedia format, covering topics such as stress management, attention control and sleep hygiene. Its effectiveness has been scientifically demonstrated. Physicians and psychotherapists can therefore prescribe 'Meine Tinnitus App' for a full year without impacting their prescribing budget, and the costs are fully reimbursed by statutory health insurance providers. About HAL Allergy With more than 60 years of experience, HAL Allergy (NL) is a privately owned European specialty biopharmaceutical company dedicated to allergies and related diseases. Its activities are built on proprietary allergen extraction, advanced allergoid technology and GMP-certified manufacturing. On this basis, the company covers the full allergy care pathway - from diagnostics and specific immunotherapy to next-generation treatments. Supported by continuous investment in research and development and a robust clinical pipeline, HAL Allergy aims to expand beyond allergy into adjacent disease areas, leveraging its expertise to improve the lives of a broad patient population. The company is present in eight countries with its subsidiaries. HAL Allergy is part of the Droege Group (Düsseldorf). About InfectoPharm InfectoPharm Arzneimittel und Consilium GmbH specializes in the development and further development of pharmaceuticals and medical devices. Since 1988, the family-owned German company has established itself as a bold pioneer in the industry. Its portfolio currently comprises more than 140 products, including numerous innovations in pediatrics, ENT, infectious diseases and dermatology. The consilium service is available free of charge to healthcare professionals in Germany as a product-neutral advisory and knowledge-sharing platform. The InfectoPharm Group includes operations in Austria, Italy, France, Poland and the United Kingdom, as well as the German subsidiaries Pädia GmbH, InfectoPharm Digital Health GmbH and Beyvers GmbH. With more than 450 employees, the Group generates annual revenue of more than €325 million and has achieved average growth of over 10 percent. InfectoPharm regularly receives awards from the medical community, including the "Goldene Tablette", as well as recognition from Creditreform as one of the most crisis-resilient employers and companies. About InfectoPharm Digital Health InfectoPharm Digital Health GmbH, formerly Sonormed GmbH, is based in Hamburg and is a pioneer in prescription digital medical products. The company offers scientifically evaluated digital health applications that provide patients with modern and easily accessible treatment options. Its current core product is 'Meine Tinnitus App', which has been permanently included in the BfArM DiGA directory and is fully reimbursed by all statutory health insurance providers. InfectoPharm Digital Health has been part of the InfectoPharm Group since 2025. Attachments

Agreement signed on 1 September 2026 in Heppenheim for the multi-year strategic commercial partnership. From left: Maximilian Krebs (Managing Director, HAL Allergie GmbH), Dr. Dr. Philip Boehme (CEO, HAL Allergy), Michael Gilster (Managing Director, InfectoPharm), Philipp Zöller (Managing Director, InfectoPharm) ©InfectoPharm



Media Contact

HAL Allergie GmbH

Heike Milan

Phone: +49 (0)211 97765 56

Email: hmilan@hal-allergy.com Medical Information

Phone: +49 (0)211 97765 70

Email: medwiss@hal-allergy.com

InfectoPharm Arzneimittel und Consilium GmbH

Maike Petersen

Email: presse@infectopharm.com Dr. Claudia Knauer

Scientific Product Manager

Email: kontakt@infectopharm.com Additional features:



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