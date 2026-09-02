DataHow AG: DataHow secures bridge financing to accelerate real-time and downstream expansion of DataHowLab

ZURICH, Sept. 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DataHow, a leader in AI-powered solutions for biopharmaceutical development and manufacturing, has closed a bridge financing round extending its Series A, led by existing investor Momenta, a leading industrial impact venture capital firm, with continued participation from Rockwell Automation, HINA Bioventures, and Zürcher Kantonalbank. The new capital will fast-track three priorities for DataHow, and their product DataHowLab, the company's digital bioprocess development and manufacturing platform: real-time connectivity, model-driven process control, and expansion into downstream processing.

Since its Series A, DataHow has continued to deploy its hybrid modelling technology across many of the biopharmaceutical industry's largest manufacturers, combining guidance from a priori process knowledge with flexibility from data-driven AI to give process engineers richer insight and decision support while reducing experimental effort, time, and cost. This continuation of investment reflects the confidence of DataHow's existing partners in the pace of that progress, and in the opportunity now in front of the company:

Real-time connectivity: connecting DataHowLab directly to lab and production systems, building on DataHow's ongoing collaborations with customers and OEM partners, including investment partner Rockwell Automation.

connecting DataHowLab directly to lab and production systems, building on DataHow's ongoing collaborations with customers and OEM partners, including investment partner Rockwell Automation. Process control: leveraging real-time capabilities to enable human-in-the-loop process guidance, towards fully model-driven disturbance rejection, process optimization and control.

leveraging real-time capabilities to enable human-in-the-loop process guidance, towards fully model-driven disturbance rejection, process optimization and control. Downstream expansion: extending DataHowLab's established upstream processing (USP) capabilities towards downstream processing (DSP), enabling a holistic, consistent digital bioprocessing offering within a single intelligence platform.





"We are grateful to our investor group, who continue to believe in the direction we are taking," said Dr. Alessandro Butté, CEO and co-founder of DataHow. "Our customers keep asking us to bring our technologies and methods further, earlier - into real-time environments and downstream processing. This new funding lets us respond directly to that demand and expand the platform to meet our customers where they need us next."

"Momenta's continued investment reflects the same conviction that led us to back DataHow at Series A," said Ken Forster, Executive Director of Momenta. "The company's progress toward real-time, model-driven process control is exactly the kind of shift from automation to autonomy that we believe will define the next era of industrial manufacturing."

"Connected, real-time data is the cornerstone of intelligent and autonomous biomanufacturing. DataHow is enabling customers to shift from retrospective analysis to predictive, model-driven process control, unlocking greater agility, consistency, and operational performance," said Matt Weaver, Vice President, Global Industry Sales- Life Sciences, at Rockwell Automation. "As AI-powered operations become a foundational element of modern manufacturing, DataHow is uniquely positioned to accelerate the industry's transition toward autonomous production environments. Ultimately, an intelligence-driven product lifecycle is becoming essential to keeping pace with the accelerating speed of drug discovery and development."

About DataHow:

DataHow is a Swiss technology company specialized in bioprocess data analytics and modelling that aims to be a key enabler of the industry's digital transformation with its AI-enabled bioprocess solutions and real-time digital twin technologies. For more information, please visit www.datahow.ch.

About Momenta:

Momenta is the leading Industrial Impact venture capital firm, accelerating industrial innovators. PitchBook recognized Momenta as a Top VC Fund Manager from 2023 through 2026. For more information, please visit http://www.momenta.vc.

About HINA Bioventures:

HINA Bioventures is a hyper-specialist life sciences investment firm focused on Bioprocess 4.0 - the digitisation of biomanufacturing. The firm invests in commercial-stage companies building the digital infrastructure behind next-generation biologics development, scale-up and manufacturing. For more information, please visit www.hinabioventures.com.

Contact info@datahow.ch