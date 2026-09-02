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GlobeNewswire (Europe)
02.09.2026 10:10 Uhr
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VertiGIS Ltd.: VertiGIS Increases Visibility of Mission-Critical Telecommunications Networks for Kuwait Airport

Kuwait's leading systems integrator, ACC, leveraged VertiGIS ConnectMaster to streamline network documentation for critical infrastructure.

London, UK. - 2nd September 2026 - VertiGIS, a global leader in geospatial solutions, has successfully implemented VertiGIS ConnectMaster for Arabian Construction Company (ACC), the leading systems integrator specialising in ICT, fire safety and digital transformation solutions, at Kuwait Airport. VertiGIS ConnectMaster was used to provide network inventory management for all passive network layers and active network equipment. This gave ACC a complete and accurate record of the physical network and a scalable foundation for future growth.

Addressing Infrastructure Visibility Challenges
As airports become increasingly reliant on complex telecommunications infrastructure to keep operations running smoothly, network data can be fragmented, difficult to maintain, and hard to access.

The telecontrol network carries avionic and meteorological data between all internal and external IT subsystems that manage flight traffic control - from take-off to landing. These systems are critical to the safety and reliability of air traffic, 24 hours a day, seven days a week. If a fault occurs, precise documentation of every network component and the relationships between them is essential for engineers during planning and construction, while also enabling a fast and effective response to incidences.

VertiGIS ConnectMaster delivered a unified digital foundation for managing passive telecontrol network infrastructure, supporting operational resilience and long-term network growth. With visibility across network assets, connections and dependencies, the team is better positioned to plan and implement network extensions, manage infrastructure changes and maintain service reliability as the airport expands.

"Having a single, trusted view of network assets enables organisations to manage change more effectively and plan future expansions with confidence. That's exactly what ACC has achieved with VertiGIS ConnectMaster," comments Buddie Ceronie, Chief Commercial Officer & Global GM Telecommunications at VertiGIS. "ACC's long-term partnership and investment with VertiGIS since 2013 in digital network management is a great example of how infrastructure operators are modernising for the future."

Automating fault identification
With Kuwait Airport featuring hundreds of kilometres of telecommunications infrastructure, maintaining accurate network records - and quickly identifying faults - is critical to operations.

Using VertiGIS ConnectMaster, ACC manages 350km of copper cabling, 850km of fibre infrastructure, 200 cabinets, and 270 routers and switches. ACC also leverages VertiGIS ConnectMaster's OTDR Fault Location Analyser, to automate fault location detection, and accelerate troubleshooting and support network availability.

"For us, it's essential to have every detail and every redundancy across all network layers under 100% control. It's also very important that when the airport undergoes expansion, we are well prepared to carry out network extension planning and change management professionally," says Eng. Wahid Selman, CEO at ACC.

For more information about Kuwait Airport's digital transformation journey, read the case study here.

-ENDS-

About?VertiGIS?
VertiGIS?unlocks the power of location to help organisations work smarter. Its innovative geospatial solutions connect complex location data with real-world operational workflows for utilities, government bodies, telecom providers, and commercial and industrial teams. This empowers them to manage assets with precision, drive?efficiencies, and achieve superior outcomes.??

VertiGIS' Neo technology vision powers this transformation. Cloud-first, industry-informed, AI-enabled tools are paired with a portfolio of applications including VertiGIS Studio, VertiGIS Networks, VertiGIS FM, VertiGIS LM, VertiGIS ConnectMaster and VertiGIS 1Integrate. These solutions extend and enhance Esri's ArcGIS platform, adapting to the needs of both small teams and enterprise-scale deployments.

More than 5,000 organisations worldwide rely on?VertiGIS?to turn geospatial data into actionable insights. To learn more about?VertiGIS, visit?www.vertigis.com.

Press Contact:
Ameesha Patel
C8 Consulting for VertiGIS
vertigis@c8consulting.co.uk


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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