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GlobeNewswire (Europe)
02.09.2026 10:10 Uhr
175 Leser
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ZNAKI FM Launches Irish Edition, Expanding Its Global News and Entertainment Network

Highlights:

  • New English-language edition now live at znaki.fm/ie-en
  • Covers politics, economy, sport, culture and music for readers in Ireland
  • Dedicated Persons, Events and Places sections give readers deeper context on the people, happenings and locations behind the news
  • Launch extends ZNAKI FM's multilingual network, which already publishes localized editions across more than 40 countries

DUBLIN, Sept. 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ZNAKI FM, a multilingual news and entertainment platform, today announced the launch of its Irish edition at znaki.fm/ie-en. The new site delivers English-language coverage of politics, economy, sport, culture and music, with fresh updates for readers in Ireland.

"Every market we enter gets its own edition, built around the stories and names that matter locally, not a translated copy of a global feed," said a ZNAKI FM spokesperson. "The Irish edition follows that same approach - timely coverage paired with reference material readers can return to."

Beyond daily news, the site organizes content into structured reference sections. Persons profiles public figures, from athletes to entertainers. Events tracks key happenings as they develop, and Places covers cities, countries and destinations tied to ongoing stories. Early coverage already includes profiles of figures such as footballer Alexander Isak and actor Matt Damon.

A Growing Global Network The Irish launch adds to a network of ZNAKI FM editions already serving readers across Europe, the Americas, Asia and the Middle East, with localized versions in languages including Spanish, French, German, Portuguese, Polish, Ukrainian, Arabic and Japanese, among others. Each edition is tailored to its market while sharing the same editorial structure - breaking news paired with continuously updated reference content.

"Readers increasingly want context, not just headlines," the spokesperson added. "Structuring the site around persons, events and places means someone reading about a story today can also find the background behind it, without leaving the page."

The Irish edition, znaki.fm/ie-en, will continue expanding its coverage of national and international news relevant to Irish readers.

About ZNAKI FM ZNAKI FM is a multilingual news and entertainment platform publishing localized editions across more than 40 countries, combining daily news with structured reference sections on people, events and places. For more information, visit znaki.fm/ie-en.



Media Contact ZNAKI FM Press Office press@znaki.fm

© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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