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GlobeNewswire (Europe)
02.09.2026 10:10 Uhr
240 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(1)

PetSuper Smart Technology Co.,Ltd: PetSuper to Showcase Its Evolution Toward AI-Powered Pet Health Management at IFA 2026

BERLIN, Sept. 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PetSuper, a smart pet technology brand responding to the pet technology industry's shift beyond standalone hardware toward AI-powered pet health management, will make its IFA Berlin 2026 debut at Booth H2.2-164, presenting its connected portfolio and PetSuperAi direction.

PetSuper Products

At the event, PetSuper will showcase a connected product portfolio spanning feeding, hydration, hygiene, grooming and monitoring - including the LitterGo Smart Litter Box, DryGo Smart Drying Box, FeedView Smart Feeder, HydriGo Smart Water Fountain and ViGo AI Pet Camera. Together, these devices are designed to connect everyday care touchpoints, helping build a broader picture of routines such as feeding, hydration, litter use and behavior.

PetSuperAi represents PetSuper's AI technology direction, exploring how device-generated data can be analyzed to understand patterns and identify changes in individual routines over time. This direction could help owners understand daily routines, monitor patterns and make more informed decisions about pet wellbeing. It is intended to support informed care, not diagnose illness or determine a pet's health condition.

PetSuper Daily Health Report

"Pets cannot directly tell their owners when something feels wrong," said Brian Hu, CEO and Co-founder of PetSuper. "We believe the next generation of pet technology should go beyond automating feeding or cleaning and help owners better understand the signals their pets generate every day. By connecting smart hardware with AI, PetSuper aims to turn everyday care data into more meaningful behavioral and wellbeing-related insights."

As the world's largest event for home and consumer technology, IFA Berlin 2026 will take place from September 4 to 8. In 2025, the show welcomed more than 220,000 attendees from 140 countries.

IFA 2026 marks an important milestone in PetSuper's international expansion, providing retailers, distributors and channel partners with an opportunity to explore the brand's connected pet technology portfolio and its evolving AI-powered pet health management direction.

PetSuper Products

About PetSuper

PetSuper is a smart pet technology brand focused on developing intelligent products that enhance everyday pet care. Through connected devices and PetSuperAi, the brand is exploring how everyday data and AI-powered insights can help owners understand routines, monitor patterns and identify changes in pet wellbeing.

Media Contact

Jay Qong, Global Business Development Manager

jay@petsupergroup.com

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/3d849788-6ecc-4e63-81a0-59be7234cf31

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/50e40355-29e5-4e65-a5d9-232d86a92b16

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/c4a245b3-cbb2-443e-bb42-7e92a0b4ee87


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
KI braucht Strom
Halbleiter, Speicherchips und Rechenzentren haben Anlegern im KI-Boom bereits enorme Gewinne beschert. Doch jetzt zeichnet sich mit der benötigten Energie der nächste große Flaschenhals ab. Neue KI-Rechenzentren benötigen nicht mehr einige Megawatt, sondern zum Teil mehrere Gigawatt Leistung – so viel wie mehrere moderne Kernkraftwerksblöcke.

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In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Aktien vor, die besonders stark vom explodierenden Energiehunger der KI profitieren könnten – und bei Anlegern bislang teilweise noch unter dem Radar laufen.

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Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.