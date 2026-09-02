PetSuper Smart Technology Co.,Ltd: PetSuper to Showcase Its Evolution Toward AI-Powered Pet Health Management at IFA 2026

BERLIN, Sept. 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PetSuper, a smart pet technology brand responding to the pet technology industry's shift beyond standalone hardware toward AI-powered pet health management, will make its IFA Berlin 2026 debut at Booth H2.2-164, presenting its connected portfolio and PetSuperAi direction.





At the event, PetSuper will showcase a connected product portfolio spanning feeding, hydration, hygiene, grooming and monitoring - including the LitterGo Smart Litter Box, DryGo Smart Drying Box, FeedView Smart Feeder, HydriGo Smart Water Fountain and ViGo AI Pet Camera. Together, these devices are designed to connect everyday care touchpoints, helping build a broader picture of routines such as feeding, hydration, litter use and behavior.

PetSuperAi represents PetSuper's AI technology direction, exploring how device-generated data can be analyzed to understand patterns and identify changes in individual routines over time. This direction could help owners understand daily routines, monitor patterns and make more informed decisions about pet wellbeing. It is intended to support informed care, not diagnose illness or determine a pet's health condition.





"Pets cannot directly tell their owners when something feels wrong," said Brian Hu, CEO and Co-founder of PetSuper. "We believe the next generation of pet technology should go beyond automating feeding or cleaning and help owners better understand the signals their pets generate every day. By connecting smart hardware with AI, PetSuper aims to turn everyday care data into more meaningful behavioral and wellbeing-related insights."

As the world's largest event for home and consumer technology, IFA Berlin 2026 will take place from September 4 to 8. In 2025, the show welcomed more than 220,000 attendees from 140 countries.

IFA 2026 marks an important milestone in PetSuper's international expansion, providing retailers, distributors and channel partners with an opportunity to explore the brand's connected pet technology portfolio and its evolving AI-powered pet health management direction.





About PetSuper

PetSuper is a smart pet technology brand focused on developing intelligent products that enhance everyday pet care. Through connected devices and PetSuperAi, the brand is exploring how everyday data and AI-powered insights can help owners understand routines, monitor patterns and identify changes in pet wellbeing.

Media Contact

Jay Qong, Global Business Development Manager

jay@petsupergroup.com

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