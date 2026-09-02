Industrial Technology Research Institute (ITRI): Semicon Network Summit 2026 Advances Global Chip Collaboration in the AI Era

TAIPEI, Taiwan, Sept. 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Taiwan's Ministry of Economic Affairs (MOEA) hosted the Semicon Network Summit 2026: Trust, Resilience, and Prosperity in Taipei on September 1, jointly organized by the Industrial Technology Research Institute (ITRI) and SEMI. More than 600 government officials, industry leaders, and research experts from around the world gathered to explore new opportunities for the semiconductor ecosystem in the AI era.

The summit also recognized two industry leaders for their contributions to Taiwan and the global semiconductor industry. Taiwan President Lai Ching-te attended the summit and presented the Medal of Economic Contribution to Doris Hsu, Chairperson and CEO of Sino-American Silicon Products and GlobalWafers, for strengthening Taiwan's role in the global semiconductor materials supply chain, and to Sanjay Mehrotra, President and CEO of Micron Technology, for advancing U.S.-Taiwan semiconductor cooperation.

The event drew participants from 38 countries. Notable representatives included Bill Frauenhofer, Executive Director for Semiconductor Innovation and Investment at the U.S. Department of Commerce; Akira Amari, Honorary Chair of Liberal Democratic Party Semiconductor Strategy Caucus; Kilian Gross, Director for Enabling and Emerging Technologies at DG CNECT, European Commission; Michal Jaros, Secretary of State at Poland's Ministry of Economic Development and Technology; and Ariel T. Sobelman, Head of Advanced Computing at Israel's National AI Directorate within the Prime Minister's Office.

"This year's summit builds on last year's discussions on strengthening the semiconductor supply chain through international partnerships, with a focus on four key areas: advanced technologies and materials, cross-border collaboration in silicon photonics, chips for AI robotics, and semiconductor cybersecurity resilience," said Taiwan Minister of Economic Affairs Ming-Hsin Kung.

In prerecorded video remarks, Jacob Helberg, U.S. Under Secretary of State for Economic Affairs, called on partner economies to keep investing and building strong, resilient connections, emphasizing that the U.S. and Taiwan are partners in securing the technology that will shape the rest of this century.

"Taiwan's comprehensive semiconductor ecosystem makes it a key partner in the global semiconductor industry, while the industry's highly globalized nature calls for international collaboration to strengthen supply chains," said Ajit Manocha, President and CEO of SEMI. "We appreciate the MOEA for bringing governments, industry, and global partners together for this important dialogue. SEMI will continue to deepen these connections and foster a more resilient industry."

"The coming decade will define the future of technology," said ITRI Chairman Tsung-Tsong Wu. "As AI drives a new wave of technological disruption, Taiwan can build on its manufacturing strengths to expand its role as a trusted contributor, helping shape emerging technologies and standards in collaboration with global partners."

The summit's four panel discussions addressed key priorities for the next phase of the semiconductor industry, focusing on trusted global partnerships, the silicon photonics ecosystem, next-generation chip trends in AI robotics, and cyber resilience across the supply chain.

About ITRI

The Industrial Technology Research Institute (ITRI) is a world-leading R&D organization dedicated to innovating a better future. Founded in 1973, ITRI has played a vital role in transforming Taiwan's industries from labor-intensive into innovation-driven. Over the years, ITRI has incubated hundreds of startups and spinoffs, including well-known companies such as UMC and TSMC. Headquartered in Taiwan, ITRI also operates offices in the U.S., Germany, the UK, Japan, and Thailand. For more information, please visit https://www.itri.org/eng.

Media Contact

Annie Wu

Office of Marketing Communications, ITRI

+886-3-591-8406

aiyunwu@itri.org.tw

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/41120843-ea7f-4eed-9720-9209e0008be4