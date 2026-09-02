BOC Products & Services AG: BOC Group Named a Challenger in the 2026 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Digital Twin of an Organization Platforms

DUBLIN, Sept. 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- BOC Group has been placed in the Challenger Quadrant in its first inclusion in the 2026 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Digital Twin of an Organization Platforms.

The recognition provides further validation of BOC Group's approach to helping organizations understand how their business operates today, assess how it responds to change, and shape what comes next. Gartner highlighted BOC's unified platform, central semantic repository, unified user experience, and native integration as strengths, reflecting the company's approach to bringing Process Management, Enterprise Architecture, and Governance, Risk and Compliance together.

BOC Group delivers its Digital Twin of an Organization capabilities through the Enterprise Intelligence Platform. At its core is ADONIS, which captures how work gets done across the enterprise and links natively with ADOIT for Enterprise Architecture and ADOGRC for GRC.

Because all three products share the same platform and object-centric metamodel, information can be reused across disciplines instead of recreated in separate tools. This creates one coherent view of processes, roles, applications, data, risks, controls, and strategic initiatives - helping teams uncover dependencies, assess change, evaluate future scenarios, and coordinate transformation.

That shared enterprise context becomes even more valuable as AI moves deeper into business operations. It gives decision-makers a more reliable basis for action while providing AI systems with the organizational context needed to generate relevant, trustworthy results.

"Being positioned in the Challenger Quadrant in our first year in this Magic Quadrant is a strong confirmation of the direction we have taken with ADONIS", says Tobias Rausch, ADONIS Product Manager. "Our ambition is simple: help organizations make their business run better and make AI deliver real value. Enterprise Intelligence brings those two goals together - and this recognition gives us further momentum to push that vision forward."

Learn more about BOC Group and its connected approach to Enterprise Intelligence.

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About BOC Group

BOC Group develops connected Enterprise Modelling Software for BPM, EA, and GRC, helping organizations understand, improve, and govern how their business operates.

BOC Group's global customers include, among others, Allianz, Cisco, Novartis, Telefónica and Dubai Airports.

Contact

BOC Information Technologies Consulting GmbH

Michael Kamberov

Global Market Development Manager

+43-1-905 10 71-0

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