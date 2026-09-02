Anzeige
Mehr »
Mittwoch, 02.09.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Kupfer sichtbar - doch die entscheidende Antwort kommt jetzt erst noch
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2PMAS | ISIN: US03969T1097 | Ticker-Symbol:
NASDAQ
01.09.26 | 21:59
16,200 US-Dollar
0,00 % 0,000
Branche
Biotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
NASDAQ Biotech
1-Jahres-Chart
ARCTURUS THERAPEUTICS HOLDINGS INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ARCTURUS THERAPEUTICS HOLDINGS INC 5-Tage-Chart
PR Newswire
02.09.2026 10:12 Uhr
172 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Skyven Technologies: Skyven Arcturus Heat Pump Achieves COP of 8.0, Marking A New Level of Industrial Steam Efficiency

This milestone represents a more than 20% improvement from commissioning, reinforcing Arcturus as one of the most efficient industrial steam technologies available today.

ANTWERP, Belgium, Sept. 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Skyven Technologies, a leader in industrial steam technology, announced that its Arcturus industrial heat pump demonstration center in Texas has achieved a sustained coefficient of performance (COP) of 8.0. This represents an improvement of more than 20% from the COP of 6.5 reported at commissioning, exceeding the roadmap target announced at that time. The milestone was driven by refinements in design, controls, and integration.

These results validate the upper end of the Arcturus product line's performance capability. In customer deployments, Skyven tailors Arcturus's performance to match site-specific operating conditions, optimizing COP and temperature lift. Arcturus produces lifts from 38°C up to 185°C, with corresponding COPs ranging from 8.0 to 2.0.

At a COP of 8.0, Arcturus reduces the energy required to produce each unit of steam by roughly 10x compared to conventional boilers. For European manufacturers, achieving this level of efficiency translates directly to lower steam costs, reduced compliance costs under the EU Emissions Trading System, and less exposure to energy price volatility.

"For over a century, boilers have been the most cost-effective way to generate steam. Arcturus changes that," said Arun Gupta, Founder and CEO of Skyven Technologies. "Arcturus's industry-leading efficiency gives manufacturers a practical path to reduce steam costs and strengthen their industrial competitiveness."

"Nearly 90% of the natural gas that EU industry relies on for process heat is imported, leaving manufacturers exposed to volatile prices and supply disruptions," said Daniel Galis, Europe Director at the Renewable Thermal Collaborative. "Electrification is one of the main levers which can reduce that vulnerability and build a more resilient European industrial sector. It's encouraging to see companies like Skyven driving the kind of innovation that will help more manufacturers make that shift."

About Skyven Technologies

Skyven Technologies is revolutionizing the technology and economics of industrial steam. Skyven's Arcturus high-temperature heat pump delivers steam at lower cost and emissions than traditional boilers. Its Energy-as-a-Service model enables customers to deploy Arcturus with no capital investment and save on steam from day one. A global company, Skyven is headquartered in Antwerp, Belgium, and Dallas, Texas. Learn more at skyven.co.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/skyven-arcturus-heat-pump-achieves-cop-of-8-0--marking-a-new-level-of-industrial-steam-efficiency-302866582.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
KI braucht Strom
Halbleiter, Speicherchips und Rechenzentren haben Anlegern im KI-Boom bereits enorme Gewinne beschert. Doch jetzt zeichnet sich mit der benötigten Energie der nächste große Flaschenhals ab. Neue KI-Rechenzentren benötigen nicht mehr einige Megawatt, sondern zum Teil mehrere Gigawatt Leistung – so viel wie mehrere moderne Kernkraftwerksblöcke.

Damit beginnt ein weltweites Wettrennen um verfügbare Stromkapazitäten. Hyperscaler sichern sich bereits über langfristige Verträge gewaltige Energiemengen, während Stromnetze und Erzeugungskapazitäten mit dem Ausbau kaum Schritt halten können. Zusätzlich verschärfen geopolitische Risiken rund um den Iran-Krieg und die Straße von Hormus die Situation.

Für Energieversorger und ihre Zulieferer könnte damit ein goldenes Zeitalter beginnen. Steigende Nachfrage, langfristige Abnahmeverträge und wachsende Strompreise schaffen ein Umfeld, in dem ausgewählte Unternehmen zum nächsten großen KI-Trade werden könnten.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Aktien vor, die besonders stark vom explodierenden Energiehunger der KI profitieren könnten – und bei Anlegern bislang teilweise noch unter dem Radar laufen.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – und die nächsten Gewinner des KI-Booms entdecken!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.