Skyven Technologies: Skyven Arcturus Heat Pump Achieves COP of 8.0, Marking A New Level of Industrial Steam Efficiency

This milestone represents a more than 20% improvement from commissioning, reinforcing Arcturus as one of the most efficient industrial steam technologies available today.

ANTWERP, Belgium, Sept. 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Skyven Technologies, a leader in industrial steam technology, announced that its Arcturus industrial heat pump demonstration center in Texas has achieved a sustained coefficient of performance (COP) of 8.0. This represents an improvement of more than 20% from the COP of 6.5 reported at commissioning, exceeding the roadmap target announced at that time. The milestone was driven by refinements in design, controls, and integration.

These results validate the upper end of the Arcturus product line's performance capability. In customer deployments, Skyven tailors Arcturus's performance to match site-specific operating conditions, optimizing COP and temperature lift. Arcturus produces lifts from 38°C up to 185°C, with corresponding COPs ranging from 8.0 to 2.0.

At a COP of 8.0, Arcturus reduces the energy required to produce each unit of steam by roughly 10x compared to conventional boilers. For European manufacturers, achieving this level of efficiency translates directly to lower steam costs, reduced compliance costs under the EU Emissions Trading System, and less exposure to energy price volatility.

"For over a century, boilers have been the most cost-effective way to generate steam. Arcturus changes that," said Arun Gupta, Founder and CEO of Skyven Technologies. "Arcturus's industry-leading efficiency gives manufacturers a practical path to reduce steam costs and strengthen their industrial competitiveness."

"Nearly 90% of the natural gas that EU industry relies on for process heat is imported, leaving manufacturers exposed to volatile prices and supply disruptions," said Daniel Galis, Europe Director at the Renewable Thermal Collaborative. "Electrification is one of the main levers which can reduce that vulnerability and build a more resilient European industrial sector. It's encouraging to see companies like Skyven driving the kind of innovation that will help more manufacturers make that shift."

About Skyven Technologies

Skyven Technologies is revolutionizing the technology and economics of industrial steam. Skyven's Arcturus high-temperature heat pump delivers steam at lower cost and emissions than traditional boilers. Its Energy-as-a-Service model enables customers to deploy Arcturus with no capital investment and save on steam from day one. A global company, Skyven is headquartered in Antwerp, Belgium, and Dallas, Texas. Learn more at skyven.co.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/skyven-arcturus-heat-pump-achieves-cop-of-8-0--marking-a-new-level-of-industrial-steam-efficiency-302866582.html