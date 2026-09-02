Jeen AI: Jeen Brings Real-Time Cost Control to Enterprise AI

Live visibility into AI spending by department, user and individual agent, so organizations see consumption as it happens rather than when the invoice arrives

LONDON, Sept. 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Jeen, the governed enterprise AI operating layer, today announced real-time cost governance across its platform, giving finance and IT teams continuous visibility into how AI spending accumulates across the organization.

Enterprise AI is billed by consumption, so spending moves continuously and is rarely attributable to a single team. Most organizations discover what their AI cost only when the bill arrives, by which point the spending has already happened and the activity that caused it is weeks old. The problem sharpens as agents take on more work, because an agent executing unattended can consume in an afternoon what a team consumes in a month.

"Finance teams are being asked to sign off on a line item nobody can explain," said Moti Krispil, Chief Strategy and Growth Officer at Jeen. "They can see the total. They cannot see which department drove it, which agent was running, or whether the spending produced anything of value. Nobody solves that after the fact. The only point where it can be solved is before the invoice arrives."

Attribution, budgets and control in one layer

Jeen's FinOps capability tracks consumption as it occurs and attributes it across the organization, so cost can be assigned to the department, the user or the specific agent that generated it. Budgets are managed inside the same layer that enforces policy and access, which means spending is governed alongside permissions and audit trails rather than reconciled separately after the fact.

That placement matters as AI moves into production. An organization running agents across finance, service and operations is running processes that make decisions and consume resources without a person initiating each step. Applying policy to those processes while accounting for their cost separately leaves a gap that only closes at month end.

Krispil added: "Every organization we speak to wants to scale AI. Very few have decided in advance what they are willing to spend and who is accountable for it. Putting cost in the same layer as governance turns AI spending into something an organization manages, rather than something it discovers."

The capability is available now as part of Jeen's enterprise platform, which operates across cloud, on-premise, hybrid and fully air-gapped environments.

About Jeen

Jeen is the governed enterprise AI operating layer, enabling secure AI adoption across cloud, on-premise, and air-gapped environments. The platform brings employee AI workspaces, agents, workflow automation, governance and cost management into a single control plane, so organizations can move from scattered AI activity to governed AI adoption at scale. Jeen is built for complex and regulated industries, including healthcare, government, financial services, insurance, defense, telecommunications and academia, and is deployed across five continents. TASE: JEEN, ISO 27001 certified.

For more information, visit jeen.ai or follow Jeen on LinkedIn.

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/jeen-brings-real-time-cost-control-to-enterprise-ai-302867509.html