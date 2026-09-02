FatFace: Britain Is Loving Its Jeans to Death, New Research Reveals

New research from FatFace finds four in ten (40%) are washing their jeans too often, and almost a quarter (23%) at too high a temperature

Nearly one in ten (9%) admit to accidentally shrinking a favourite pair, while 16% still regret throwing an old favourite away

Yet a third of Brits (32%) would rather invest in better-quality denim, and close to 1 in 5 (16%) still own a pair more than a decade old

FatFace's denim experts reveal the five simple rules that could add years to your favourite jeans including how to rescue a pair that's already gone wrong

LONDON, Sept. 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- According to new research from leading high-street retailer FatFace, Britain wants its jeans to last but many of us are unknowingly loving them to death, with everyday laundry habits cutting short the life of one of our most-worn wardrobe staples.

The survey of over 2,000 UK adults found that 40% of Brits who wear jeans are washing them after every single wear, or every two to three wears, which according to experts from FatFace is far more often than necessary. They recommend washing everyday jeans every 5-10 wears where possible, while spot-cleaning marks and airing denim between wears instead of automatically reaching for the washing machine.

And it's not just how often they're being washed, almost a quarter (23%) of Brits who regularly wash their denim are doing so at above 40°C, despite FatFace's experts recommending 30°C or below to help preserve colour, shape and fabric performance.

Ellen Bowman, Garment Technologist denim expert at FatFace, said: "One of the biggest mistakes when caring for denim is washing it too often and on too high a temperature. Both will cause the colour to fade faster, break down the fibres more quickly, and distort the stretch, changing the fit of the jeans over time."

For some, those mistakes have already resulted in a denim disaster with nearly one in ten (9%) admitting to having accidentally shrunk a favourite pair of jeans and while 16% saying they still regret throwing away a pair they loved.

For anyone facing a denim disaster, FatFace's experts say there may be a way back. "Try soaking shrunken jeans in lukewarm water for 15-30 minutes, then gently stretch the waistband, hips and legs back towards their original shape while damp," explains Ellen. "Alternatively, lightly dampen the jeans and wear them while still damp as moving around as they dry helps the fabric mould back to your shape."

This all comes as the research makes it clear that Brits clearly want their denim to go the distance. Almost a third (32%) of respondents say they invest in quality denim, suggesting they'd rather spend on these than continually replace cheaper pairs, while 16% still own a pair of jeans that's more than a decade old.

Finding that favourite pair in the first place, however, proves to be a big challenge. Over two in five (45%) of Brits say they've never found a truly perfect pair, with fit (cited by 44%) and inconsistent sizing between brands (52%) the biggest obstacles.

Women feel the struggle most acutely, with almost a fifth (19%) needing to try on four or more pairs before finding one that works, compared to just 9% of men. Despite the search for the perfect fit, almost a third (32%) admit to buying jeans they've never actually worn.

As demand grows for denim that's designed to go the distance, FatFace's bestselling jeans and denim jackets are designed to be worn season after season. From classic straight-leg and relaxed-fit jeans to denim jackets that layer year-round as well as new colourways including plum, chocolate and ivory, the collection combines comfort, durability and effortless everyday style.

FatFace's Top Denim Care Tips:

1. Wash less, wear more

You don't need to wash your jeans after every wear. Aim for every 5-10 wears for everyday denim, spot-cleaning minor marks and airing them out in between. More rigid denim can go even longer around 10-20 wears.

2. Keep it cool

30°C is plenty. Higher temperatures can fade colour, break down fibres and affect the stretch and fit of your jeans. For dark denim, a colder wash can help preserve colour even further.

3. Turn your jeans inside out

Before washing, turn denim inside out and fasten any buttons or zips. This helps reduce colour fade and surface abrasion, keeping your jeans looking better for longer.

4. Skip the conditioner and tumble dryer

Fabric conditioner can speed up fibre breakdown and leave residue that affects denim's natural texture and character. Tumble drying can also damage fibres through high temperatures, so air-dry your denim naturally, reshaping it while damp and keeping it out of direct sunlight.

5. Don't panic over a denim disaster

Shrunk your favourite jeans? There may be a way back. Soak them in lukewarm water for 15-30 minutes, then gently stretch the waistband, hips and legs back towards their original shape while damp. Alternatively, lightly dampen them and wear them while they dry, allowing the fabric to mould back to your shape.

For more information on FatFace denim: https://www.fatface.com/sustainability/clothing-care-guide

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