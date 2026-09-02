GRT Capital Management Limited: GRT Capital Management opens Dubai office in DIFC to expand into MEASA region

DIFC office strengthens GRT's regional presence and supports its long-term growth across the MEASA region.

DUBAI, UAE, Sept. 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- GRT Capital Management Limited ("GRT") today announced the launch of its office in Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC), the leading global financial centre in the Middle East, Africa and South Asia (MEASA) region, marking a significant milestone in the global expansion of the asset management firm.

Regulated by the Dubai Financial Services Authority (DFSA), the DIFC office will serve as the regional hub to support GRT's engagement with professional investors, including ultra-high-net-worth (UHNW) families and institutional clients across the MEASA region.

Tim Haywood, Managing Director of GRT Capital Management Limited (DIFC Representative Office), said, "The MEASA region is home to significant private and public wealth, and regional investors have a growing appetite for alternative investments. With the United Arab Emirates serving as a key international financial hub, DIFC's robust legal and regulatory framework makes it a strong platform for our regional expansion. We're excited to take this significant step forward in our ability to serve clients in MEASA."

GRT specializes in private market investments across real assets and asset-backed financing, and offers Shariah-compliant investment strategies.[1] The firm provides fund management, discretionary portfolio management and investment advisory services to clients. GRT's investment platform includes strategies focused on real assets, including those identified in collaboration with Walton Global, an established land asset management group.

Jamie Lam, President of GRT said, "The establishment of our DIFC Office is a natural progression of GRT's growth strategy. We see the MEASA region as one of our key growth markets, and this expansion enables us to strengthen our regional presence and deepen engagement with investors and strategic partners across the MEASA region."

GRT is an established provider of alternative asset management services. The firm specializes in strategic land investments and asset-backed financing focused on income and growth strategies. GRT is licensed by the Securities and Futures Commission of Hong Kong to carry out Type 4 (Advising on Securities) and Type 9 (Asset Management) regulated activities.

[1] GRT's Shariah-compliant investment strategy is reviewed and endorsed by Masryef Advisory, an Islamic finance advisory firm based in Malaysia.

About Dubai International Financial Centre

Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC) is the world's most advanced financial centre, shaping the global financial landscape and cementing Dubai's reputation as a leading business destination across the Middle East, Africa, and South Asia (MEASA).

As the region's only financial centre operating at scale across all sectors, DIFC is home to 10,018 active firms. These include 1,134 regulated firms, among them are 370 banks and capital markets firms, 71 brokerage entities, 165 insurance and (re)insurance companies and 592 Wealth and Asset Management firms (including over 100 hedge fund managers). Home to 1,933 AI, FinTech and innovation firms, DIFC sets the benchmark for financial innovation and is a top five ranked FinTech hub across the world.

Underpinned by a trusted, world-class legal and regulatory framework, including the region's most utilised commercial courts, DIFC ensures efficient governance and reinforces Dubai's leadership in the digital economy. Connecting 50,200 professionals, it offers the region's deepest pool of financial talent, serving as the gateway to MEASA for all financial players.

Beyond business, DIFC provides the complete urban experience with world-class lifestyle amenities, establishing it as a highly sought-after destination. The 17.7mn sq. ft. DIFC Zabeel District expansion which provides capacity for over 42,000 companies and a workforce of more than 125,000, DIFC is solidifying Dubai's position as a top four global financial centre. The new District will also include premium Grade A commercial office space, over 1mn sq.ft. allocated to future technologies including the world's largest Innovation Hub and world's first purpose-built AI Campus, an expanded academy, residential buildings, hotels, a conference centre, and a range of retail, dining, and cultural offerings, including the Museum of Digital Art, the region's first museum dedicated to digital art and new technologies.

Anchored in integrity, DIFC is the platform for success, driving the future of finance.

For further information, please visit our website: difc.com, or follow us on LinkedIn and X @DIFC.

Regulatory Information

GRT Capital Management Limited (DIFC Representative Office) is regulated by the Dubai Financial Services Authority (DFSA) as a Representative Office. GRT Capital Management Limited is licensed by the Securities and Futures Commission of Hong Kong to carry out Type 4 (Advising on Securities) and Type 9 (Asset Management) regulated activities. All regulated activities are conducted in Hong Kong. The DIFC Representative Office does not conduct regulated activities.

Disclaimer

This announcement is issued by GRT Capital Management Limited (DIFC Representative Office) for information purposes only. It does not constitute, and should not be construed as, an offer, invitation, recommendation, solicitation or inducement to buy or sell any financial product or investment service, nor does it constitute investment, legal, tax or other professional advice. Any financial products or services referred to herein are offered by GRT Capital Management Limited and/or its relevant Group entities, as applicable, and are subject to applicable laws, regulatory requirements and offering documentation. The DIFC Representative Office does not conduct regulated activities. All regulated activities are carried out by GRT Capital Management Limited in Hong Kong under its SFC Type 4 and Type 9 licences, and such services are exclusively available to Professional Investors (as defined under the Securities and Futures Ordinance) and are not available to the retail public in Hong Kong. Investment involves risks. Past performance is not indicative of future results.

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