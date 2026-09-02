NX CoreFrame module frames are roll formed from steel coils, requiring more than 50 bending steps. The frames are designed to be a drop in replacement requiring no process changes for factories currently working with aluminum frames. Aluminum has long been established as the standard material for module frames. The 2026 International Technology Roadmap for Photovoltaics report, published by German engineering industry association VDMA, estimates that 92% of modules were made with an aluminum frame in 2025. While the report acknowledges other materials gaining some market share, it still expects ...

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