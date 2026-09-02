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PR Newswire
02.09.2026 10:36 Uhr
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Hamburg Marketing GmbH: 10 Years of the Elbphilharmonie Hamburg: Spectacular Concert Hall Celebrates Its Success Story

HAMBURG, Germany, Sept. 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The opening of the Elbphilharmonie Hamburg will mark its tenth anniversary on 11 January 2027. At the start of the anniversary season, the spectacular concert hall presented key figures from its success story: annual attendance at classical concerts in Hamburg has tripled since the Elbphilharmonie opened. 7.4 million people have attended around 6,400 concerts and events at the Elbphilharmonie, while 29.5 million have visited the Plaza, the public viewing platform 37 metres above ground.

Ten years after opening the Elbphilharmonie has become a landmark of Hamburg and an internationally established concert venue. Its impact extends far beyond the concert hall itself: its architecture, public Plaza and a programme combining musical excellence with a spirit of discovery have transformed the perception of Hamburg as a city of music. What was once a controversial construction project has become a concert hall that inspires the people of Hamburg as much as artists, orchestras and curious visitors from all over the world.

At its heart is a deliberately broad musical profile: alongside the classical repertoire, the Elbphilharmonie presents jazz, musical-traditions from outside Europe, pop, electronic and contemporary music. The 130 world premieres of the past ten years underline its commitment to providing a platform for the music of today.

The anniversary season 2026/27 demonstrates the diversity of the Elbphilharmonie's artistic profile. It brings seven leading US orchestras to Hamburg for a total of 13 concerts. Musician, and composer Rhiannon Giddens explores the global roots of American musical culture in her »Reflektor« festival, while »Elbphilharmonie Visions« focuses on contemporary orchestral music for the third time and builds a bridge to contemporary art with an exhibition by Swiss artist Zimoun in the Recital Hall. More: www.elbphilharmonie.com.

- Picture is available at AP -

Contacts:
Hamburg Marketing GmbH
guido.neumann@marketing.hamburg.de
+49-160-97298302

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/10-years-of-the-elbphilharmonie-hamburg-spectacular-concert-hall-celebrates-its-success-story-302867530.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
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