Independent Pharmacy Cooperative: Independent Pharmacy Cooperative Acquires USave Pharmacy Group

The acquisition unites two organizations committed to preserving locally owned pharmacies while expanding the resources, purchasing opportunities and operational support available to USave members.

SUN PRAIRIE, WI / ACCESS Newswire / September 2, 2026 / Independent Pharmacy Cooperative (IPC) today announced its acquisition of USave Pharmacy Group, effective September 1, 2026. The acquisition brings together two organizations with a shared commitment to preserving and strengthening independent community pharmacy.

For more than 40 years, USave Pharmacy Group has brought independent pharmacy owners together through purchasing opportunities, peer collaboration, dedicated representation and a shared commitment to helping locally owned pharmacies succeed. The acquisition allows IPC to build upon that legacy while maintaining the identity, relationships and sense of community that have defined USave.

"USave was built around pharmacy owners supporting pharmacy owners," said Bill Hamik of USave Pharmacy Group. "Our stores value the relationships, responsiveness and shared identity that come with being part of this group. IPC understands that history and recognizes that USave's identity is something to preserve, not replace. This next chapter will allow our pharmacies to retain what they value about USave while gaining access to additional resources and opportunities for the future."

IPC and USave have worked together for several years. IPC announced an agreement with the Nebraska-based pharmacy group in 2017, establishing a relationship focused on connecting USave pharmacies with IPC resources and purchasing opportunities.

"IPC's purpose has always been to help independent pharmacies remain strong, locally owned and positioned for the future," said Marc Essensa, President and CEO of IPC. "USave shares that purpose. This acquisition is about preserving a respected organization, building on the trust it has earned and bringing additional strength and resources to its pharmacies. We believe USave's history, identity and relationships will remain an important part of its future."

The entire IPC team from Member Service to our Distribution team, from Member Performance to our Government Relations, will continue to support the USave Pharmacy Group as we have since 2017. Kate Helf, IPC Vice President of Pharmacy Innovation, having worked closely with the USave Pharmacy Group for the past 10 years, will be the liaison ensuring continuity throughout the transition.

About Independent Pharmacy Cooperative

Independent Pharmacy Cooperative is a member-owned cooperative supporting independent pharmacies across the United States. IPC provides its members with access to purchasing opportunities, pharmacy services, operational support, advocacy, business development resources and innovative solutions designed to help independent pharmacy owners remain competitive and continue serving their communities.

About USave Pharmacy Group

USave Pharmacy Group was a pharmacist-founded buying group and business support organization tailored for independent retail pharmacies.

For more information on IPC, visit: Independent Pharmacy Cooperative.

For media inquiries, please contact: Kate Helf, Vice President of Pharmacy Innovation at Independent Pharmacy Cooperative | 608.733.6072 | kate.helf@ipcrx.com

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412-585-4001

RxPR.net

SOURCE: Independent Pharmacy Cooperative (IPC)

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/healthcare-and-pharmaceutical/independent-pharmacy-cooperative-acquires-usave-pharmacy-group-1215280