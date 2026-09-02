A research team from South Korea's Korea Institute of Energy Research (KIER) has built and demonstrated a small-scale solar seasonal thermal storage system integrated with heat pumps for greenhouse space heating. The researchers analyzed the system over three years at a two-section greenhouse used to grow Dekopon oranges on 2,090 m² and Setoka oranges on 1,760 m². "This paper presents the results of a three-year performance analysis of a greenhouse heating system designed to reduce heating costs by using solar energy and a heat pump," corresponding author Kyoung-Ho Lee told pv magazine. "In contrast ...

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