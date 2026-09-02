TFP Software FZCO Launches The Friendly PARTNER Trading Software to Address Execution Distortion and Missed Market Moves

DUBAI, UAE, Sept. 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- TFP Software today announced the launch of The Friendly PARTNER, a world-first, native MT4 and MT5 trading execution suite engineered to solve some of the most frustrating challenges for retail traders, including bid/ask spread misalignment during high-volatility events and missing market opportunities.

Built with a focus on precision and timing, the suite combines an advanced execution panel with a powerful breakout detection engine. The software is highly optimized for volatile assets like Gold (XAUUSD) and works across all trading symbols. By locking execution boundaries and delivering filtered mobile alerts for emerging market trends, The Friendly PARTNER empowers scalpers, day traders, and swing traders to protect their capital, reclaim their time, and execute trades with absolute mathematical precision.

A key feature of The Friendly PARTNER is its All-Aligned Logic, available on MT5, which aligns the price type used for trade entry. The system is designed to address situations where spread distortion can affect the price used for execution. The functionality is particularly relevant in volatile markets such as gold, where spreads can widen as liquidity conditions change.

The software also addresses the risks of missing a market move. Its workflow continuously monitors up to 10 timeframes per symbol simultaneously and identifies developing squeeze-breakout conditions using multiple analytical layers. Mobile alerts allow traders to be notified when relevant conditions emerge, rather than requiring them to monitor charts continuously. The system is designed to provide context that traders can incorporate into their own strategies.

"Trading technology should solve practical problems rather than add another layer of complexity," said Andrei Constantin, Commercial Director and Trading Adviser at TFP Software FZCO. "We built The Friendly PARTNER around two issues that traders repeatedly encounter: execution that does not behave as expected when spreads change in volatile market conditions, and the frustration of discovering a market move only after it has already started. Our objective is to give traders better execution control and timely market context while keeping the final trading decision firmly in their hands."

The Friendly PARTNER is built using 100% native MQL technology with no external DLL dependencies and supports MetaTrader 4 and MetaTrader 5. The software is also compatible with the MetaTrader Strategy Tester, allowing users to test historical breakout conditions before considering live use.

To allow traders to assess the technology before committing to a subscription, TFP Software is offering a free 29-day trial period. The trial can be used on live or demo trading accounts, with the licence tied to the user's MT4 or MT5 account number. The Friendly PARTNER is available through the company website tfpartner.trade.

TFP Software is also launching a Partner Programme built around traders, educators, influencers and community leaders.

About TFP Software FZCO

TFP Software FZCO is a software company licensed in Dubai Silicon Oasis, Dubai, United Arab Emirates, under Trade Licence 89171. The company develops trading software tools for MetaTrader 4 and MetaTrader 5, with a focus on execution precision, market context and practical technology for active traders.

Trading involves risk of loss. The Friendly PARTNER is a software tool designed to assist decision-making and does not guarantee profits or trading results. All-Aligned Logic is available exclusively on MT5 due to platform limitations.

Visit tfpartner.trade for more information

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