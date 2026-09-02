Hydrostor has received grid connection approval for its "near-shovel ready" Silver City Energy Storage Centre project being developed in Broken Hill, New South Wales. The project, the first of its kind in Australia, features a 200 MW underground compressed air energy storage (CAES) facility that will deliver 1,600 MWh, or at least eight hours, of energy storage for Broken Hill and surrounding areas. The Silver City project has now passed a critical regulatory requirement with Hydrostor announcing it has received grid connection approval from the Australian Energy Market Operator (AEMO) and state ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...