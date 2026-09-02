DJ Amundi Core FTSE 100 Swap UCITS ETF Acc: Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi Core FTSE 100 Swap UCITS ETF Acc (L100) Amundi Core FTSE 100 Swap UCITS ETF Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 02-Sep-2026 / 11:05 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi Core FTSE 100 Swap UCITS ETF Acc DEALING DATE: 01-Sep-2026 NAV PER SHARE: GBP: 19.8121 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 30103289 CODE: L100 ISIN: LU1650492XXX =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. View original content: EQS News =--------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU1650492XXX Category Code: NAV TIDM: L100 LEI Code: 5493008KDDVEKQTO3E60 Sequence No.: 441881 EQS News ID: 2392674 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

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(END) Dow Jones Newswires

September 02, 2026 05:05 ET (09:05 GMT)