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PR Newswire
02.09.2026 11:54 Uhr
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EVB ultra-slim 150 kW DC EV charger wins 2026 iF and Red Dot design awards

WENZHOU, China, Sept. 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- EVB, a provider of electric vehicle charging infrastructure and solutions, announced that its BUDC ultra-slim dual-connector DC EV charger has received the iF DESIGN AWARD 2026 and the Red Dot Award: Product Design 2026. The recognitions highlight the product's combination of industrial design, engineering performance and deployment value.

With a total output of 150 kW and a body thickness of approximately 100 mm, the BUDC addresses a common challenge for European DC fast-charging projects: installing high-power equipment where space is limited. Its flat architecture supports wall-mounted and embedded installation in urban streets, parking facilities, bus depots, truck depots and fleet sites.

The BUDC can be configured with dual CCS2 connectors and features an IP65-rated enclosure for outdoor installations. A single connector can deliver up to 150 kW, while intelligent power allocation distributes available output when two vehicles charge simultaneously. Its liquid-cooling system and independently replaceable AC, DC and control modules simplify maintenance and support reliable operation.

"Winning both the iF DESIGN AWARD and the Red Dot Award confirms that charging infrastructure can deliver strong performance without compromising the spaces in which it is installed," said Jundan Wang, CEO of EVB. "The BUDC was developed to help charge point operators and fleet customers use limited space more efficiently while providing a reliable and intuitive charging experience."

EVB's DC EV charging solutions form part of a broader portfolio ranging from 3.7 kW AC chargers to 2,000 kW megawatt charging systems. Across its European portfolio, EVB offers models and configurations with CE marking and TÜV certification, as well as support for OCPP 1.6J/2.0.1 and ISO 15118 Plug & Charge. Depending on the selected model and project configuration, EVB can also provide MID-compliant metering, credit or debit card payments, and contactless payment options for European charge point operators (CPOs) and public charging networks.

About EVB

EVB is an EV charging infrastructure provider and a subsidiary of BENY New Energy, a renewable energy company established in 2011. With China-based manufacturing and an office in Germany, EVB supports partners and projects across Eastern, Southeastern, Western and Southern Europe. The company has completed more than 25,000 projects across more than 100 countries and regions.

Media Contact
Wayne Li
Marketing Manager
Email: info@evb.com
Tel: +86 17607988287

BUDC
https://www.evb.com/product-item/dc-ultra-thin-dual-gun-charger-150kw/

DC EV charging solutions
https://www.evb.com/by-charging-type/evb-dc-ev-charging-solutions/

EVB
https://www.evb.com/corporate-profile/

BENY New Energy
https://www.beny.com/

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/evb-ultra-slim-150-kw-dc-ev-charger-wins-2026-if-and-red-dot-design-awards-302867580.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
KI braucht Strom
Halbleiter, Speicherchips und Rechenzentren haben Anlegern im KI-Boom bereits enorme Gewinne beschert. Doch jetzt zeichnet sich mit der benötigten Energie der nächste große Flaschenhals ab. Neue KI-Rechenzentren benötigen nicht mehr einige Megawatt, sondern zum Teil mehrere Gigawatt Leistung – so viel wie mehrere moderne Kernkraftwerksblöcke.

Damit beginnt ein weltweites Wettrennen um verfügbare Stromkapazitäten. Hyperscaler sichern sich bereits über langfristige Verträge gewaltige Energiemengen, während Stromnetze und Erzeugungskapazitäten mit dem Ausbau kaum Schritt halten können. Zusätzlich verschärfen geopolitische Risiken rund um den Iran-Krieg und die Straße von Hormus die Situation.

Für Energieversorger und ihre Zulieferer könnte damit ein goldenes Zeitalter beginnen. Steigende Nachfrage, langfristige Abnahmeverträge und wachsende Strompreise schaffen ein Umfeld, in dem ausgewählte Unternehmen zum nächsten großen KI-Trade werden könnten.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Aktien vor, die besonders stark vom explodierenden Energiehunger der KI profitieren könnten – und bei Anlegern bislang teilweise noch unter dem Radar laufen.

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