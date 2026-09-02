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ACCESS Newswire
02.09.2026 12:02 Uhr
64 Leser
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Onelife Fitness Acquires Two Phaze 3 Fitness Clubs in Madison and Huntsville, Expanding Its Alabama Footprint

The acquisition agreement further builds on Onelife Fitness's growing Birmingham area presence, bringing total Alabama investment and commitment to five locations.

MCLEAN, VA / ACCESS Newswire / September 2, 2026 / Onelife Fitness, one of the fastest-growing health club operators on the East Coast, announced today the acquisition of two Phaze 3 Fitness locations in Madison and Huntsville, Alabama. The agreement brings Onelife Fitness's Alabama footprint to a total of five in the state, including its growing Birmingham-area presence, where the company already has one club in operation and two others in development and construction.

The acquired Madison and Huntsville fitness clubs, located at 145 Plaza Blvd. Madison, AL, and 1319 Four Mile Post Rd. Huntsville, AL, will begin operating under the Onelife Fitness brand after a brief transition with members and local fitness teams.

"Alabama is one of the most important growth markets for Onelife Fitness, and we intend to deliver the best amenities and proven solutions for our communities," said Ori Gorfine, CEO of Onelife Fitness. "Madison and Huntsville are compelling markets given their growth and strong sense of community. Phaze 3 Fitness built two genuinely excellent clubs, and we're excited to continue investing in the experience and the club teams."

Onelife Fitness Madison

145 Plaza Blvd., Madison, AL - approximately 52,000 sq ft, offering:

  • Expansive strength training and cardio areas

  • Functional turf training area

  • Indoor saltwater pool

  • Group fitness studio

  • Cycle studio

  • Hot Yoga studio

  • HydroMassage

  • Kids club

  • Spa-style locker rooms and sauna

Onelife Fitness Huntsville/Jones Valley

1319 Four Mile Post Rd. Huntsville, AL - approximately 61,000 sq ft, offering:

  • Expansive strength training and cardio areas

  • Functional turf training area

  • Indoor saltwater pool

  • Group fitness studio

  • Cycle studio

  • Hot Yoga studio

  • HydroMassage

  • CryoLounge

  • Kids club

  • Spa-style locker rooms and sauna

Onelife Fitness Alabama growth at a glance

  • 5 Onelife Fitness clubs across the Birmingham and Madison/Huntsville markets

    • Onelife Fitness McCalla open today, Onelife Fitness Lee Branch opening soon, and Onelife Fitness Hoover breaking ground in October

    • Two additional clubs acquired in Madison and Huntsville, effective immediately

To learn more about the Alabama clubs, please visit us at https://www.onelifefitness.com/gyms-alabama or for career opportunities go to https://careers.onelifefitness.com/us/en

ABOUT ONELIFE FITNESS:
Founded in 2011, Onelife Fitness began with a singular goal of developing the most welcoming and modern health clubs that deliver unparalleled value, without compromising amenities or service. Onelife Fitness is expanding across the U.S. with new leadership under Josh Harris and a team dedicated to democratizing access to fitness and better health for all. Onelife Fitness offers the latest in cardio and strength equipment, functional turf workout areas, indoor saltwater pools, expansive kids clubs, advanced personal training programs, and a variety of boutique studio classes - all complemented by upscale spa facilities and premium recovery offerings. Currently supported by more than 5,000 professional team members, Onelife Fitness has over 70 active or coming soon locations throughout the District of Columbia, Maryland, Virginia, Georgia, South Carolina, North Carolina, West Virginia and Alabama. To learn more, please visit onelifefitness.com.

Contact:

Maeve Haynes,
Sr. Dir. of Marketing,
571-631-5991,
maeve.haynes@onelifefitness.com

SOURCE: Onelife Fitness



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/onelife-fitness-acquires-two-phaze-3-fitness-clubs-in-madison-an-1215710

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
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