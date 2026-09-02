NovaGo Therapeutics Closes USD 30 Million Series B Financing to Advance Proof-of-Concept Study in Acute Spinal Cord Injury

Round led by Neurimmune and Pureos, with participation from existing and new investors; complemented by non-dilutive funding from the Swiss Paraplegic Foundation and Wings for Life - Spinal Cord Research Foundation.

SCHLIEREN, Switzerland, Sept. 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- NovaGo Therapeutics AG, a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing anti-Nogo-A biologics for diseases of the central nervous system, today announced the successful completion of a CHF 24 million (USD 30 million) Series B financing round. The round was led by Neurimmune and Pureos, with participation from existing and new investors. The equity financing is complemented by non-dilutive funding from the Swiss Paraplegic Foundation and Wings for Life.

Proceeds from the financing will be used to advance NovaGo's lead program into a proof-of-concept (PoC) study in patients with acute spinal cord injury. The study is a fully randomized, double-blind trial enrolling 120 patients across sites in Germany, Spain, and Switzerland.

Spinal cord injury remains an area of high unmet medical need. There are currently no approved regenerative treatment options that restore lost neurological function, leaving patients and their families with limited therapeutic prospects following injury. NovaGo's approach targets Nogo-A, a protein that inhibits nerve fiber regeneration and neuroplasticity in the central nervous system, with the goal of enabling functional recovery.

"We are excited to see this program progress into this critical stage of clinical testing, bringing us a meaningful step closer to a much-needed treatment for patients living with the consequences of spinal cord injury," said Prof.Martin Schwab, Chief Scientific Officer of NovaGo Therapeutics.

"Together with NovaGo Therapeutics, we are pioneering a novel approach for the treatment of spinal cord injury using a fully human therapeutic antibody designed to promote nerve outgrowth after injury," said Prof. Roger M. Nitsch, President and Chief Executive Officer of Neurimmune and a member of the Board of Directors of NovaGo Therapeutics. "We are encouraged by the promising Phase 1 results with NG004 and look forward to advancing the clinical development program together with NovaGo Therapeutics and our co-investors, with generous support from the Swiss Paraplegic Foundation and Wings for Life."

"We are very pleased to co-lead this financing and support NovaGo's next stage of development. The progress and results from the Phase 1 study in spinal cord injury are very encouraging and we see great potential to provide a new regenerative treatment option for patients with spinal cord injury," said Dominik Escher, Managing Partner at Pureos Bioventures.

"We are deeply grateful for the backing of our investors. Support from Wings for Life and the Swiss Paraplegic Foundation have also been instrumental, helping make this crucial development phase possible." said Stefan Moese, Chief Executive Officer of NovaGo Therapeutics. "Their commitment allows us to move forward with the proof-of-concept study and work toward bringing a much-needed treatment to patients affected by the devastating consequences of spinal cord injury."

About Pureos Bioventures

Pureos Bioventures is a venture fund advised by the Swiss venture capital firm Pureos Partners. It invests exclusively in private innovative drug development companies, with a special emphasis on the next generation of biological drugs and drug formats. The fund's portfolio companies are built on scientific excellence to develop therapies across a broad indication spectrum including oncology, immunology, ophthalmology, rare diseases, and neuroscience. Pureos has built a team with in-depth investment, operating and clinical expertise, that strives to impact patients' lives by advancing innovative treatments for devastating diseases. For more information, please visit www.pureosbio.com.

About Neurimmune

Neurimmune is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company building next-generation antibody therapeutics. The company pioneers amyloid depletion as a novel therapeutic mechanism to treat CNS and related protein aggregation diseases including Alzheimer's disease, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis and ATTR cardiomyopathy. Neurimmune discovered the anti-ATTR antibody cliramitug (formerly NI006, ALXN2220, Phase 3) for ATTR cardiomyopathy, the anti-misfolded SOD1 antibody AP-101 (Phase 2) for ALS, the anti-Nogo-A antibody NG004 (Phase 1) for spinal cord injury, and the anti-amyloid light chain antibody NI009 (preclinical) for AL amyloidosis.

About NovaGo Therapeutics

NovaGo Therapeutics AG is a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing novel anti-Nogo-A biologics to promote nerve regeneration and functional recovery in patients with diseases and injuries of the central nervous system, including spinal cord injury, stroke, and secondary progressive multiple sclerosis. Founded on pioneering research into Nogo-A as a key inhibitor of neuronal regeneration, NovaGo is advancing its lead candidate through clinical development with the goal of delivering the first regenerative treatment for patients with acute spinal cord injury. NovaGo is based in Switzerland.

For more information, please contact:

NovaGo Therapeutics AG

media@novagotx.com

www.novagotherapeutics.com

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