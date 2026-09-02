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PR Newswire
02.09.2026 12:06 Uhr
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KuCoin Web3 Wallet Advances Onchain Execution with Expanded Swap Routes and Limit Orders

PROVIDENCIALES, Turks and Caicos Islands, Sept. 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- KuCoin Web3 Wallet today announced an upgrade to its wallet-native trading infrastructure, bringing intent-based swaps and limit orders into a unified self-custodial interface. Through integrations with UniswapX, PancakeSwapX and 1inch, the update gives users more flexible ways to trade supported crypto assets and tokenized real-world assets directly within the wallet.

Web3 wallets are evolving beyond asset storage into a unified access point for discovering, interacting with, and trading onchain markets. As this shift accelerates, the user experience increasingly depends not only on market access, but also on how efficiently orders are routed and executed. The latest upgrade strengthens this execution layer while reducing the need to navigate multiple DApps and disconnected trading workflows.

Through UniswapX and PancakeSwapX, eligible swaps can access intent-based execution, where users specify the desired transaction outcome and third-party fillers or solvers compete to execute the order. Depending on the supported asset, network and available route, users may benefit from broader liquidity access, competitive quotes, gas-abstracted execution and protection against adverse MEV, including front-running and sandwich attacks.

Limit-order functionality powered by 1inch allows users to set a target price and order expiry without continuously monitoring the market. Orders are cryptographically signed and remain offchain until filled. Market swaps and limit orders are available through the same wallet interface, providing a more consistent experience across immediate and target-price execution.

The upgrade also unlocks more flexible execution for eligible tokenized assets referencing stocks, ETFs and other supported RWAs, giving users expanded access to onchain markets and additional trading routes, subject to issuer requirements, user eligibility, network support, market availability and liquidity conditions.

By combining multichain access, broader market coverage and more flexible execution, KuCoin Web3 Wallet continues to evolve as an all-in-one self-custodial platform connecting users to crypto-native and TradFi-linked onchain opportunities.

About KuCoin Web3 Wallet

KuCoin Web3 Wallet is a self-custodial, multichain wallet and onchain access platform built for trading, market discovery and asset management. It brings together cross-chain swaps, wallet-native perpetual trading, supported tokenized real-world assets, Smart Money insights, and DApps within one connected experience. By integrating liquidity, execution and discovery tools directly into the wallet, KuCoin Web3 Wallet helps users move from market insight to onchain action while retaining control of their assets and private keys. With access to over 1,000 DApps and a dedicated airdrop hub featuring trending and newly listed tokens, KuCoin Web3 Wallet provides unified access to crypto-native and TradFi-linked onchain markets.

Learn more: X | Telegram | Instagram

Disclaimer

The information is for corporate PR purposes only and does not constitute endorsement or investment advice.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/kucoin-web3-wallet-advances-onchain-execution-with-expanded-swap-routes-and-limit-orders-302867462.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
KI braucht Strom
Halbleiter, Speicherchips und Rechenzentren haben Anlegern im KI-Boom bereits enorme Gewinne beschert. Doch jetzt zeichnet sich mit der benötigten Energie der nächste große Flaschenhals ab. Neue KI-Rechenzentren benötigen nicht mehr einige Megawatt, sondern zum Teil mehrere Gigawatt Leistung – so viel wie mehrere moderne Kernkraftwerksblöcke.

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Für Energieversorger und ihre Zulieferer könnte damit ein goldenes Zeitalter beginnen. Steigende Nachfrage, langfristige Abnahmeverträge und wachsende Strompreise schaffen ein Umfeld, in dem ausgewählte Unternehmen zum nächsten großen KI-Trade werden könnten.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Aktien vor, die besonders stark vom explodierenden Energiehunger der KI profitieren könnten – und bei Anlegern bislang teilweise noch unter dem Radar laufen.

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Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.