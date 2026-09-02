GenesisFX Markets Launches Live Leaderboards and Expands Social Trading

MEDELLÍN, Colombia, Sept. 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- GenesisFX Markets, a high-tier and premium retail forex and CFD broker, has launched Live Leaderboards and expanded the social trading side of its ecosystem. The release adds four real-time performance rankings alongside a set of copy trading products.

The rankings cover top streamer, most profitable, 10x Challenge and top trader. Traders can review a position on the board, examine the record behind it, and act on it without leaving the account. Community has become the axis retail brokers compete on, and the company has built its response as connected infrastructure rather than as a set of separate features.

"The traditional forex landscape has not delivered a meaningful evolution for the dedicated trader," said Arkadiusz Bujalski, Head of Operations and System Automation at GenesisFX Markets. "Community is the part the sector keeps treating as decoration. We have built it as infrastructure."

Four rankings and a social layer

Validation for the Live Leaderboards is sourced from Genesis FlexBook, which the company operates in-house rather than through an external service. Each ranking therefore reflects activity the ecosystem records directly.

GenSocial holds the social products: Copy Trading, PAMM, Trade Signals and GenStream, the company's forthcoming live streaming service and the reason the top streamer ranking exists. Trade Signals offer trader-directed, one-tap order routing, allowing users to independently evaluate and execute signals with minimal latency.

The new layer sits alongside the AI Trade Coach and trade journal announced in April 2026. The Trading Journal captures a trader's positions automatically. The AI Trade Coach synthesizes that record, provides retrospective behavioral analytics based on three months of an individual's trading history, and generates educational trade-exit evaluations.

Market intelligence runs through Market Watch, which pairs the Genberg Terminal with an AI Analysis module, and Genesis Academy covers education. The 10x Challenge runs ongoing monthly contests with a reward pool of up to $500, awarded to the winner's GenesisFX Markets' account within 48 hours.

"A ranking is only worth publishing if the record underneath it holds up," Bujalski said. "That is why the verification product sits inside the ecosystem rather than bolted onto the side of it."

The company's Latin American operations are based in Medellín, Colombia. Entry-level funding begins at $10, settled on-chain in USDC, USDT, BTC or ETH, with card payments in development. Accounts currently connect through TradeLocker.

About GenesisFX Markets Ltd

GenesisFX Markets Ltd is an International Business Company incorporated in Saint Lucia (Company Registration No. 2026-00491), with its registered office at Ground Floor, The Sotheby Building, Rodney Village, Rodney Bay, Gros-Islet, Saint Lucia. Corporate registration in Saint Lucia does not constitute financial regulation, licensing, or supervision by any financial authority. The company offers CFD trading across forex, indices, metals, energies and cryptocurrencies through custom-built infrastructure. Its in-house ecosystem includes the AI Trade Coach, Trading Journal, Genesis FlexBook, GenSocial, GenStream, Market Watch, Genesis Academy and the 10x Challenge. More information is available at genesisfxmarkets.com.

Risk & Educational Disclaimer: Trading Contracts for Difference (CFDs) and foreign exchange (FX) on margin carries a high level of risk and may not be suitable for all investors. High leverage can work against you as well as for you. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results. You may lose some or all of your invested capital; do not speculate with capital you cannot afford to lose. Seek independent financial advice if needed. This release is for informational purposes only and does not constitute investment advice, a recommendation, or an offer to buy or sell any financial instrument.

Regional Exclusions: Services are not directed to or intended for distribution to or use by residents of the United States, Canada, Japan, Singapore, Australia, Saint Lucia, or any jurisdiction where distribution would violate local laws. GenesisFX Markets Ltd does not solicit or market to residents of the United Kingdom, European Union, or European Economic Area.

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