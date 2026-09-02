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WKN: 885836 | ISIN: US6174464486 | Ticker-Symbol: DWD
Tradegate
02.09.26 | 12:22
183,70 Euro
+0,82 % +1,50
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182,05183,7012:28
0,000183,7012:22
PR Newswire
02.09.2026 12:18 Uhr
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Former executive from Morgan Stanley and Citigoup joins Premialab

New senior appointment for the fintech platform dedicated to quantitative investment strategies

NEW YORK and LONDON, Sept. 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Premialab has today announced the appointment of Zoe Miao as Senior Product Specialist as part of the expansion of its US team. Ms. Miao served as Executive Director at Morgan Stanley and held previous positions at Citigroup.

Ms. Miao brings a wealth of experience in quantitative investment strategies spanning portfolio construction, systematic alpha development, and multi-asset trading across equities, commodities, and FX. She will be responsible for supporting the firm's business development efforts in North America, specifically leveraging insights from Premialab's unique dataset on quantitative investment strategies.

JF Chauwin, Head of Business Development, North America, said: "We are delighted to welcome Zoe to the team. Her extensive technical expertise in QIS portfolio construction and systematic alpha strategies, combined with deep understanding of institutional investor workflows, will significantly strengthen our North American client relationships."

Dylan O'Connell, Global Head of Product Specialists, added: "Zoe's hands-on experience building and implementing factor-based and multi-asset strategies positions her perfectly to help our clients extract maximum value from Premialab's data and analytics capabilities. Her technical proficiency and market insights will be invaluable to our specialist team."

The announcement follows Premialab's recent appointment of Stephane Degroote as Chief Revenue Officer, a seasoned leader in derivatives and index solutions with over 20 years of experience. This senior hire underscores Premialab's continued expansion and commitment to strengthening its leadership across business development and product expertise.

Premialab's multi-asset, multi-region platform handles over 15 million data points daily across more than 7,000 investible systematic strategies, representing client assets under management of approximately USD 20 trillion. Its proprietary dataset and analytics provide detailed risk decomposition, factor attribution, and scenario-based analysis - enabling investors to make better allocation decisions.

Ms. Miao holds Master of Science in Econometrics and Quantitative Economics from Cornell University.

Notes to Editors

About Premialab

Premialab is the leading independent platform providing data, analytics and risk solutions on quantitative and multi-asset strategies in collaboration with leading investment banks and institutional investors globally. Combining intelligent technology with a unique source of information the platform empowers asset allocators to make better investment decisions whilst achieving utmost time and cost efficiency.

With offices in London, Paris, New York, Hong Kong, Sydney, and Dubai, its international team is dedicated to supporting a global client base with the most up-to-date QIS dataset, advanced portfolio construction, performance and risk analytics. The firm has established strong partnerships with the top 18 investments banks, global asset managers, pensions funds and insurance companies.

For more information please visit: www.premialab.com

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/former-executive-from-morgan-stanley-and-citigoup-joins-premialab-302867605.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
KI braucht Strom
Halbleiter, Speicherchips und Rechenzentren haben Anlegern im KI-Boom bereits enorme Gewinne beschert. Doch jetzt zeichnet sich mit der benötigten Energie der nächste große Flaschenhals ab. Neue KI-Rechenzentren benötigen nicht mehr einige Megawatt, sondern zum Teil mehrere Gigawatt Leistung – so viel wie mehrere moderne Kernkraftwerksblöcke.

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Für Energieversorger und ihre Zulieferer könnte damit ein goldenes Zeitalter beginnen. Steigende Nachfrage, langfristige Abnahmeverträge und wachsende Strompreise schaffen ein Umfeld, in dem ausgewählte Unternehmen zum nächsten großen KI-Trade werden könnten.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Aktien vor, die besonders stark vom explodierenden Energiehunger der KI profitieren könnten – und bei Anlegern bislang teilweise noch unter dem Radar laufen.

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