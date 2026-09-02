StraighterLine: Preppy Pledges to Help 250,000 People Enter Allied Health Careers by 2031

New Preppy Workforce platform helps hospitals and health systems build stronger talent pipelines

ARLINGTON, VA / ACCESS Newswire / September 2, 2026 / Preppy , a StraighterLine company, today announced the launch of Preppy Workforce , a new allied health workforce platform, and pledged to help 250,000 people enter allied health careers by 2031.

The new offering expands Preppy's role from a learner-focused career training provider to a workforce partner for hospitals and health systems. Employers can tap into Preppy's learner pipeline and nationwide network of nearly 700 allied health placement professionals to help fill open roles. They can also tailor Preppy's education programs to local staffing needs and use them to upskill current employees. The platform gives employers on-demand visibility into learner progress and readiness.

Preppy Workforce also introduces Pay on Complete, an outcomes-aligned payment option designed to reduce upfront financial risk for employers. Organizations pay only after participating employees finish their training, tying their investment to a measurable outcome.

"Millions of working adults are looking for more stable careers, including people with limited access to traditional higher education and those whose industries are being reshaped by artificial intelligence and automation," said Dana Janssen, president and general manager of healthcare at StraighterLine. "As the healthcare opportunity platform, Preppy moves people into meaningful careers while giving partners a reliable way to develop talent."

Preppy Workforce builds on StraighterLine's experience expanding career-focused education at scale through strategic partnerships. StraighterLine serves more than 200,000 learners annually across its portfolio and acquired Preppy in March 2025.

"StraighterLine reaches millions of people each month who are actively exploring a career change," Janssen said. "That scale gives us confidence we can turn their intent into a path to a healthcare career through Preppy."

Preppy offers flexible allied health programs that prepare learners for industry-recognized certifications and careers. Current offerings cover surgical technology, sterile processing, clinical medical assisting and medical billing and coding, with additional pathways planned. Programs are 100% online and self-paced, and most can be completed in two to six months. Tuition ranges from $1,900 to $3,200 and includes academic support, certification exam vouchers and exam prep tools, externship coordination, and job placement assistance.

Healthcare employers interested in building a more skilled, job-ready workforce with less upfront financial risk can learn more at preppy.org/partnering .

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About Preppy

Preppy, a StraighterLine company, provides affordable, flexible online training that helps learners prepare for industry-recognized certifications and in-demand careers. Learners receive academic support throughout their programs, with externship coordination and job placement assistance included. Preppy offers more than 30 career training programs and has served more than 6,000 learners. Learn more at preppy.org .

Media Contact: Kelly Huelsman, kelly@huepr.com

SOURCE: StraighterLine

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/preppy-pledges-to-help-250-000-people-enter-allied-health-career-1213758